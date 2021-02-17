Carol Hart-Sosinski, right, director of customer service at Federal Business Centers, which operates the Raritan Center in Edison, recently delivered more than 100 pounds of food donated by the center’s tenants to the Middlesex College Food Pantry. The pantry distributes food to students in need. At left is Amanda Lyons, the college’s basic needs coordinator, who operates the pantry.PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS PETERSON
Home E/M Sentinel E/M Sentinel News Federal Business Centers donates food to Middlesex College Food Pantry
Edison
overcast clouds
25.4 ° F
29 °
23 °
68 %
1.4mph
88 %
Thu
28 °
Fri
32 °
Sat
32 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
26 °