Federal Business Centers donates food to Middlesex College Food Pantry

By
Submitted Content
-
Carol Hart-Sosinski, right, director of customer service at Federal Business Centers, which operates the Raritan Center in Edison, recently delivered more than 100 pounds of food donated by the center’s tenants to the Middlesex College Food Pantry. The pantry distributes food to students in need. At left is Amanda Lyons, the college’s basic needs coordinator, who operates the pantry.PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS PETERSON
×
Carol Hart-Sosinski, right, director of customer service at Federal Business Centers, which operates the Raritan Center in Edison, recently delivered more than 100 pounds of food donated by the center’s tenants to the Middlesex College Food Pantry. The pantry distributes food to students in need. At left is Amanda Lyons, the college’s basic needs coordinator, who operates the pantry.PHOTO COURTESY OF THOMAS PETERSON

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR