Judith Ann D’Armiento, 83

Judith Ann D’Armiento, age 83 years old of Perryville, MD peacefully passed away at home surrounded by her husband and children on February 10th, 2021 after a brief battle with lymphatic cancer. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Esther Ettinger. Beloved wife of 63 years to Rocco W. D’Armiento Jr. She leaves behind her seven children: Rosanne Karkoska (Paul), Marie E. Lavenburg (Douglas), Rocco D’Armiento III (Wendy), Artie D’Armiento (Cheryl), Terri Fink (Robert), Anthony D’Armiento (Claudia), Angela Kozianowski (Jeff). She will be missed dearly by her 23 grandchildren along with 7 great-grandchildren.

Judith Ann was born on July 17,1937 in Bronx New York and married her life long love and companion, Rocco W. D’Armiento on September 14, 1957. The family moved to Jamesburg, NJ in 1960 where she and Rocco raised their 7 children. Judy was a loving wife and mother, devoting all her focus and energy on caring for her family and later became co-owner of Cranbury Paint and Hardware in Cranbury, NJ with husband Rocco, until they retired. In 1992 they moved to Perryville, MD to pursue their love of boating the Chesapeake Bay.

Judy will be so deeply and sadly missed by her family and all those that knew and loved her.

Funeral services are private to the family at Good Shepherd Parish in Perryville on Saturday, February 20th, 2021. Internment will be held at a later date TBD at Holy Cross Cemetery, Jamesburg,NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Judes Children’s Hospital.