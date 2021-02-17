Old Bridge reports 190 new COVID-19 cases in a week, officials advocating for a vaccination site in town

OLD BRIDGE – Old Bridge officials reported 190 positive COVID-19 cases over a seven-day period, which brings the total number of cases to 5,498, according to Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry in his coronavirus report on Feb. 17.

The seven-day period is from Feb. 10-16. The township has lost four more residents to COVID-19, which bring the number of residents lost to 138, according to Middlesex County.

Officials have provided updated charts of the cases, including cases in long-term care facilities and cases in each ward on the township’s website.

Henry said the township is one of five coronavirus hotspots in Middlesex County on Nov. 10. He said they are working closely with state and county officials to address the concerns. Township officials are continuing to advocate for a vaccination site to open in the township.

COVID-19 testing continues in the parking lot of Old Bridge High School, 4209 County Road 516. Testing administered by Synergy Medical Labs and Capital Health Laboratory. Check OLDBRIDGE.COM/COVIDTESTING for upcoming dates.

In an effort to support and assist local businesses, the township has established a Business Advisory Committee led by the township’s Office of Economic Development, which will work directly with the township’s business community.

Effective Feb. 5, restaurants can expand to 35% of capacity for indoor dining and the new limit also applies to indoor entertainment and recreation areas and personal care services.

The Old Bridge Township Animal Shelter reopened to the public by appointment only on Aug. 3. Appointment times are from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. seven days a week. Masks will be required during appointments. To make an appointment call 732-721-5600 ext. 6300.

Curbside pickup at the Old Bridge Public Library began on June 23. Public book drops at Central Branch and the Laurence Harbor Branch are open.

The Central Branch at One Old Bridge Plaza has suspended browsing appointments at this time. For more information visit oldbridgelibrary.org.

The Old Bridge Township Office of Emergency Management is still looking for supplies to support township police, fire and first aid including N95 masks, surgical masks, Tyvek suits, hand sanitizer and Clorox wipes. Anyone able to donate supplies can call OEM Deputy Coordinator Mike Petschauer at 848-565-1324 or email mpetschauer@oldbridge.com.

The Old Bridge Food Bank is seeking donations. Officials said along with food items, toiletry items are also needed. Two bins are set up outside at 1 Old Bridge Plaza for non-perishable food donations for collections on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Monetary donations in the form of checks can be mailed to Old Bridge Food Bank, 1 Old Bridge Food Bank.

For more information about COVID-19 related matters in Old Bridge, visit oldbridge.com/COVID and its social media pages.

For Middlesex County information on COVID-19 information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.