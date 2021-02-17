‘SPARK’ up summer fun at day camp

×

Spark up the summer fun at SPARK Day Camp.

SPARK is a traditional day camp with plenty of surprises. Camp will run June 28 through Aug. 20, and campers can register for a minimum of two weeks or up to the full eight-week full summer season. For your family’s flexibility, weeks do not have to be consecutive.

Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with additional early and late stay options available. Early stay begins at 8 a.m. and late stay runs until 6 p.m.

SPARK Day Camp offers two full-sized skating/hockey rinks, acres of natural wooded areas, Gaga pits, human foosball, climbing trees with low ropes apparatus, three outdoor pools, an artificial turf field, laser tag, indoor facilities for creative and performing arts, and more.

As an added bonus of being at the Middletown Sports Complex, SPARK campers can ice skate throughout the summer.

SPARK Day Camp also has several special events and theme days, like carnivals, color war, Hawaiian luaus, campfires and Olympics throughout the summer.

Lunch and snacks are provided for all campers.

SPARK Day Camp’s wellness center will include an on-site registered nurse and/or EMT daily. Additionally, key staff and the entire aquatics staff will also be CPR/first aid certified.

SPARK Day Camp’s mission is to empower campers to feel positive about themselves and grow as confident individuals as they further their skill development and learn to be supportive members of an inclusive camp community.

We aim to develop “camp people” who are people who look forward to giving back.

SPARK is offering a 10% discount on tuition until March 15. Space can be reserved with a $500 deposit followed by a monthly payment plan.

SPARK Day Camp is located at 214 Harmony Road in Middletown. For more information, call 735-852-5858, visit sparkdaycamp.com or email info@sparkdaycamp.com