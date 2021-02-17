Terhune Orchards collects clothing for families served by HomeFront in Lawrenceville

1 / 2 Terhune Orchards in Princeton will continue its winter clothing drive throughout the month to benefit families served by HomeFront in Lawrenceville. PHOTO COURTESY OF TERHUNE ORCHARDS 2 / 2 Terhune Orchards in Princeton will continue its winter clothing drive throughout the month to benefit families served by HomeFront in Lawrenceville. PHOTO COURTESY OF TERHUNE ORCHARDS ❮ ❯

Terhune Orchards in Princeton will continue its winter clothing drive throughout the month to benefit families served by HomeFront in Lawrenceville.

Acceptable items include winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves, blankets and rain gear.

Donations can be made at the main farm at 330 Cold Soil Road in Princeton, the Terhune stand at the Trenton Farmers Market, the Princeton Farmers Market or the West Windsor Farmers Market.