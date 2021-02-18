East Windsor sponsors gun safety program, free gun lock distribution

East Windsor is sponsoring a gun safety program, through which gun locks will be distributed free of charge to any East Windsor resident.

The program commences March 1 and will run through the end of March.

“This is a pro-active initiative, geared to promote and provide improved gun safety. These locks if properly used by lawful gun owners can help prevent accidental deaths or injuries in the home, as well as deaths and injuries caused by the intentional misuse of guns,” Mayor Janice S. Mironov said in a prepared statement. “The use of gun locks is a no-brainer, which keeps guns out of the hands of children and helps prevent unnecessary tragedies. We hope that programs such as this will remind and educate lawful gun owners about their important responsibility to handle firearms safely and to store them in a secure manner.”

Township residents can obtain free safety locks at the township police/court facility located at 80 One Mile Road, by contacting Detective Brian Gorski at 609-448-5678, ext. 236.