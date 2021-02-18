Man who allegedly ‘Zoom bombed’ Hopewell Township Committee meeting charged

A 50-year-old Mesa, Arizona, man who allegedly interrupted an online Hopewell Township Committee meeting has been charged with one count each of cyber harassment, lewdness and disrupting a public meeting, according to the Hopewell Township Police Department.

The man, who was charged with the offenses on Feb. 17, was identified as the person responsible for interfering with the Hopewell Township Committee’s June 8, 2020, meeting by initiating a “Zoom bomb,” police said.

A “Zoom bomb” occurs when an uninvited person joins an online meeting and inserts offensive material.

The Hopewell Township Committee meeting had to be canceled, which caused an interruption in government business, police said.

The case has been turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.