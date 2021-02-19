Eliza Page Miller, 75, died peacefully on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, with her two daughters by her side.

Liza battled cancer for almost 25 years and overcame so much to stay with her family and be the amazing wife, mom and grandma that she was. She astounded doctors along the way with her strength and resilience.

Liza grew up in Piscataway, New Jersey, and graduated from Upsala College with her teaching degree. She taught elementary school for many years and supported her husband, Glenn, as he earned his law degree and changed careers to become a copywriter. She and Glenn lived in a tiny apartment in Plainfield, NJ, and started a life that would soon include two daughters.

Liza later earned her Master’s in School Counseling and found her love for counseling middle school students. She retired from Community Middle School in West Windsor in 2003 after almost 17 years of service as a beloved guidance counselor and Head of Guidance. Helping children brought her the utmost joy and immeasurable fulfillment.Liza adored her friends. She had many but Mary, Terri, Rosie, Sharon and Ginny were her dearest and they were so often found together.

Predeceased by her husband, Glenn; Liza is survived by her two daughters, Ali and her husband, Russ and Katie and her fiancé, Sean; her brother, John and his wife, Jaye; her grandchildren, Reilly, Ellary and Caden; her niece, Kelly; and her nephews, JP and Matthew.

Above all, Liza believed in kindness. She instilled this in her students, in her children and in her grandchildren. She was the epitome of grace, warmth and generosity and she will be missed terribly.

Visitation for family and friends were held on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the A.S. Cole Son & Co. Funeral Home, 22 North Main Street, Cranbury, NJ.

Burial services were private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eliza’s memory to the Rutgers Cancer Institute c/o Rutgers University Foundation, 335 George St Suite 4000, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 or by visiting In Memory Of at inmemof.org.

