Examiner On Campus, Feb. 24

Seton Hall University, South Orange, has named Damon Battaglia of Allentown, Erin Murphy of Cream Ridge, Patrick Murphy of Cream Ridge and Anastasia Plank of Allentown to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., has named the following area residents to the president’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Bridget Gooley of Allentown, who is majoring in theater; and Madison Storey of Cream Ridge, who is majoring in intelligence analysis.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Juliana Adorno of Cream Ridge, who is majoring in history; McKinley DeAngelo of Allentown, who is majoring in nursing; and Haley Kosco of Cream Ridge, who is majoring in nursing.

Emma Rauscher of Allentown has been named to the president’s list at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio. Students who are ranked in the top 3% of undergraduate students within each division for first semester 2020-21 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Alex Daesener of Cream Ridge, a student in the chemical engineering program at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 fall semester.