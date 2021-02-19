Tri-Town News On Campus, Feb. 24

Seton Hall University, South Orange, has named the following local students to the Fall 2020 dean’s list: Ashley Bock of Jackson, Daniel Braile of Jackson, Daniel Cappucci of Jackson, Courtney Carillo of Jackson, Jessica Chartier of Jackson, Peter Colon of Jackson, Kayla Cooney of Jackson, Kyle Courtney of Jackson, Brian DiPasquale of Howell, Anabelle Dunn of Jackson, Bailey Keenan of Jackson, Katherine Klein of Howell, Anthony Mauro of Howell, Julie Myhal of Jackson, Cassandra Rudderow of Jackson, Bradley Shumer of Howell, Dillon Ventura of Jackson, Kathleen Watts of Howell, Elyse Whary of Jackson and Allison Wrubel of Howell.

James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Va., has named the following students to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester: Skylar Espinos of Jackson, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders; and Danielle Gubitosa of Howell, who is majoring in nursing.

The University of Tampa, Fla., has named the following area residents to the dean’s list for the Fall 2020 semester: Corryn Eckel of Jackson, majoring in Nursing; Celeste Eugenio of Howell, majoring in Nursing; Alexandra Magistro of Howell, majoring in Psychology; and Alexis Naseef of Howell, majoring in Psychology.

Ander Wehner of Howell, a student in the College of Arts and Sciences at Ohio University, Athens, Ohio, has been named to the Fall 2020 dean’s list for academic excellence.

Giovanna Caruso of Howell has been named to the dean’s list at the Rochester Institute of Technology, Rochester, N.Y., for the 2020 fall semester. Giovanna is a student in the new media design program.

Kristin Henderson, of Jackson was recently inducted into the Gamma Bet Phi honor society at Central Penn College, Summerdale, Pa., in a virtual ceremony. Students can join the society by earning a 3.3 cumulative grade point average and successfully completing 12 credits at Central Penn.

Widener University, Chester, Pa., has named the following area students who achieved dean’s list recognition for fall 2020. The students are Kyle Brex of Howell, Sarah Wilderotter of Howell, Meaghan Appuliese of Jackson, Corey Laurence of Howell, Zachary Yuhas of Howell, Sabria Aziz of Howell and Hannah Spence of Howell.