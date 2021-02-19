×

William C Green, 88, of Largo, Florida passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. William was born in Hightstown, NJ on May 25, 1932, and received his high school diploma from Hightstown High School in 1949.

A Korean War veteran, he ranked as a Staff Sergeant in the US Air Force. William trained at the University of Denver and spent much of his service in Japan.

William was an engineer for The Conduit and Foundation Corporation in North Jersey for 35 years before retiring to Largo Florida in 1994.

Bill truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, and travel. In his retirement, he was an avid golfer and was President of his golf league.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years Lois Ann Green, who passed in 2011. William is survived by son William C Green Jr. (Catherine) of Pennington, New Jersey; daughter Jill Barszcz (Michael) of Newport East, Rhode Island; and son Michael R Green of Largo, Florida; grandson Ian Green, granddaughter Jessica Barszcz Epstein, grandson Michael Barszcz and grandson Nicholas Barszcz.

A private ceremony was held on Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021 at Serenity Funeral Home in Largo Fl.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local animal shelter or food pantry.

