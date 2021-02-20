Edison reports 62 new COVID-19 cases in two-day period, virus testing continues Feb. 22 at Minnie B. Veal

×

EDISON – Edison officials reported 62 new COVID-19 cases over a two-day period, which brings the total number of cases to 7,026, according to the Edison Office of Emergency Management.

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases – age range from 11-66 – were reported for Feb. 18 and 35 new cases – age range from 1-86 – were reported for Feb. 19. The township has lost two more residents to COVID-19, which bring the total number of residents lost to 318 residents to COVID-19, according to Middlesex County.

Well Care, TCCM provides drive-thru COVID-19 testing for people with or without symptoms at Edison’s Minnie B. Veal Rec Center, 1070 Grove Ave. The next scheduled date is Feb. 22. Pre-registration is requested. For more information visit edisonnj.org or wellcaretccm.com.

The Indian Business Association announced the opening of a new COVID-19 testing center at 180 Lincoln Hwy in Edison. For more information visit www.covidtestingedison.com.

JRF Community Health Center, 1931 Oak Tree Road, is one of five county vaccine locations. for more information call 732-482-9600.

The New Jersey Convention and Expo Center, 97 Sunfield Ave., is one of the state’s six mega vaccine sites.

Edison Police Department seeking any quality of life issues or concerns residents may have. Concerns can be emailed to COP@EdisonPD.org.

Due to COVID-19, the Edison Fire Marshal’s Office has suspended all in person residential inspections for the Certificate of Smoke Detector, Carbon Monoxide Detector and Fire Extinguisher Compliance. In lieu of the inspections and accordance with the New Jersey Fire Code, the office is accepting an affidavit for inspection. For questions or concerns contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 732-248-7244.

The Township Council has returned back to virtual meetings.

Menlo Park Mall and all indoor malls reopened on June 29. For more information visit https://www.simon.com/mall/menlo-park-mall.

The Edison Public main library at 340 Plainfield Ave., reopened on July 13. Patrons must wear face masks. Gov. Phil Murphy announced public libraries are allowed to reopen on July 2 with 25% capacity.

The reopening of the north branch library at 777 Grove Ave. began on July 27 and the Clara Barton branch at 141 Hoover Ave. followed. Hours vary at each site. For more information contact edisondirector@lmxac.org.

The Edison Public Library has launched a COVID memory project. Residents are welcome to share their experiences during the coronavirus through a questionnaire and any images and videos documenting experiences. All items submitted will be reviewed for the library’s archive. For more information visit edisonpubliclibrary.net/covidMemory.shtml.

Effective Feb. 5, restaurants can expand to 35% of capacity for indoor dining and the new limit also applies to indoor entertainment and recreation areas and personal care services.

The township has resumed the collection of cardboard from outside of the recycling container on regular recycling days.

Edison Township was not provided any other information regarding the new cases.

For Middlesex County information visit discovermiddlesex.com/covid19/ or www.middlesexcountynj.gov/covid19.