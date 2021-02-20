Learn about the impacts of mental health on communities of color

“Mental Health & Communities of Color” will be presented by Gayle Parker Wright, LCSW-R-NY, LSW-NJ, from 2-3 p.m. Feb. 24 on behalf of NAMI-NJ (National Alliance on Mental Illness).

In honor of Black History Month, learn and discuss how to take steps to become an ally to someone who is experiencing mental illness. The goal is to educate family, friends and colleagues about the unique challenges of mental illness within communities of color, recognizing that communities of color have unique experiences when it comes to mental illness.