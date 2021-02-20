Monmouth County Library plans virtual programs during March

The Monmouth County Library is “marching into March” with a new series of virtual programs featuring everything from meeting Eleanor Roosevelt and a pair of Irish immigrants to gardening tips, yoga and celebrating female lighthouse keepers.

With indoor visits to the county library’s headquarters and branches still limited because of state regulations during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the library staff has produced a variety of programs which are offered at no cost and conducted on a virtual platform, according to a press release.

In some cases, registration is required in advance and can be completed online at the library website’s Upcoming Events list.

On March 9, historian Mary Rasa, a former museum curator and park ranger for the National Park Service, will present Women Lighthouse keepers, stories of one of the first government career fields open to women.

Keepers taught their wives and daughters how to tend the light which led to the women becoming official or assistant keepers.

Included in Rasa’s presentation will be stories about one former Monmouth County resident who was a long-time lighthouse keeper. The program will be presented at 10:30 a.m., according to the press release.

On March 30 at 7 p.m., stage and film actress Linda Kenyon will present Eleanor Roosevelt,

wife of the longest serving President of the United States, in a one-woman play by author Stephen Larocque.

On March 14, Kathy DeAngelo and Dennis Gormley will perform songs and stories from the

times of Irish immigrants first coming to the United States in search of the streets paved with gold, wealth and opportunity.

The concert will feature traditional Irish music on fiddle, harp, flute, guitar and banjo by the couple who have been performing together for more than 40 years.

The Master Gardeners will offer a virtual helpline on March 4 at 7 p.m. when Diane Larson,

Monmouth County horticulturist, gives assistance on gardening questions.

For this virtual program, questions should be emailed in advance to MonCoLibrary2021@gmail.com no later than March 3.

Virtual Yoga is offered weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and again evenings every weekday at 5 p.m., according to the press release.

Other programs offered by the library during March and available virtually are wellness seminars, bereavement groups, book and film discussion clubs, protections from scammers, knitting and crocheting classes, English as a second language, special children’s and teens programs, how to become organized, information about COVID-19 vaccines, diet and health, and author talks.

All programs are free and further information on each is available on the library’s Upcoming Events list available at MonCoLibrary.org