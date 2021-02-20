Saint Peter’s University Hospital receives national recognition for support of perioperative nursing certification

Roseann DiBrienza, MS, RN, NE-BC, director, Perioperative Services at Saint Peter's University Hospital in New Brunswick.PHOTO COURTESY OF SAINT PETER'S UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL

Saint Peter’s University Hospital (SPUH), a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, recently earned the CNOR Strong designation from the Competency & Credentialing Institute (CCI). The CNOR Strong designation is given to facilities having at least 50% of its operating room (OR) nursing staff CNOR-certified and provides programs that reward and recognize its certified nurses.

The CNOR certification program is for perioperative nurses interested in improving and validating their knowledge and skills and providing the highest quality care to their patients. Certification also recognizes a nurse’s commitment to professional development. It is an objective, measurable way of acknowledging the achievement of specialty knowledge beyond basic nursing preparation and RN licensure, according to information provided by SPUH.

Research shows that nurses who earn the CNOR credential have greater confidence in their clinical practice. Thus, a team of certified nurses who have mastered the standards of perioperative practice provides even more empowerment, further advancing a culture of professionalism and promoting improved patient outcomes, according to the statement. This strength in numbers is why CCI launched the CNOR Strong program: to recognize those facilities committed to making a difference for its patients both inside and outside of the OR.

“The CNOR Strong designation tells our patients that the majority of nurses in the operating room achieve the highest level of skill in their practice,” Roseann DiBrienza, MS, RN, NE-BC, director, Perioperative Services at Saint Peter’s, said in the statement. “It is a constant goal at Saint Peter’s for our nurses to reach a level of excellence. We want to make sure we keep reaching for and exceeding the bar so we can continue to expertly care for our patients.”

Patient safety and positive surgical outcomes are of the utmost importance to a facility and supporting nurses as they exceed expectations to achieve their perioperative nursing certification shows Saint Peter’s commitment to its core values, according to the statement.

For more information about the Competency and Credentialing Institute, visit www.cc-institute.org