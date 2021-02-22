Hopewell Township police blotter

A River Road resident reported that someone allegedly gained access to their bank accounts and transferred numerous airline miles to another account. The incident was reported Feb. 10.

Someone claiming to be a Verizon employee contacted a Nedsland Avenue resident and informed the victim of an overpayment on the account. The purported Verizon employee allegedly requested the victim to purchase gift cards to settle the overpayment through the bank, which would reimburse the victim. The incident was reported Feb. 17.

A 30-year-old Trenton man was charged with burglary and theft on Feb. 17 in connection with a burglary that occurred at a W. Prospect St. home in October 2019. The case has been forwarded to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

A 27-year-old Hopewell Borough man was charged with driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest after he was stopped by police on Carter Road on Feb. 19. After he was told that he was under arrest for driving while under the influence of alcohol, he allegedly physically resisted the officer’s commands to comply. He was handcuffed and taken to the Hopewell Township Police Department and released on a summons to a family member.