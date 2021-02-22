Police warn residents about fraud after recent uptick in scams

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – Within the past few months, the South Brunswick Police Department has seen an uptick in cases involving residents being victimized by fraudulent phone calls, emails and text messages.

Some of these cases ended with the residents being wary and not falling for the scam, but in other cases the thieves were convincing enough where the victims were scammed out of a considerable amount of money, according to information provided by department officials.

In an effort to prevent residents from falling victim to these types of scams, police offer the following fraud prevention tips: