×

Alison (Min) Flemer is off on a new adventure. Her body has not let her do this in some time. Her daughters Janet Flemer, Kate Barrack and Rebecca Flemer are grateful that she is free. She leaves behind five grandchildren – Wilkie, John and Jennifer Barrack, Ana and Jeffrey Clemente, granddaughter-in-law Mary Beth Barrack and one great granddaughter, Riley Elizabeth Barrack.

Min was born in Australia in 1930 and passed February 16, 2021.

She met her beloved husband John while living in London. Always up for a new experience, she took weekend trips while there, and they met on a ferry boat to the Isle of Skye in 1956. They were engaged three weeks later on a Vespa in Paris.

They had 25 beautiful years together in Princeton. She filled the house with art, creating much of it herself. The family traveled to Puerto Rico, Canada, Europe and Australia, and Min and John had their own trips together. Min involved herself with gardening groups, Recording for the Blind, and art. She joined Friends of Foreign Students, hosting Princeton grad students from Australia and New Zealand who remain devoted friends.

After John passed suddenly in 1982, Min began spending half the year in Vieques, Puerto Rico. She made deep and lasting friendships there to add to her Princeton group. She took on several formidable renovation projects, built a renowned garden, supported local organizations and became a beloved part of the tight knit community there. She continued her adventures and traveled with friends and her daughters until ill health kept her close to home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Vieques Conservation & Historical Trust or a charity of their choice.