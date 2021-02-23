Area fire departments will receive funding to purchase PPE, other supplies

More than $400,000 in federal funding through the Assistance to Firefighter Grants (AFG) program from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security will ensure fire departments across New Jersey have the resources to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) and other related supplies.

This $407,778.57 in funding was secured in the CARES Act passed last year and will help fire departments respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to information provided by U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker on Feb. 22.

In the area, Edison will receive $38,597.18, Fair Haven will receive $12,862.21, Red Bank will receive $3,477.14, Hopewell Township will receive $11,446.50 and Jackson will receive $11,829.58.

“This funding is critical to ensuring firefighters have the resources and equipment to continue protecting their communities,” Menendez said in the statement. “Firefighters across the state have been on the front lines of the pandemic and need robust federal support in order to protect the health and safety of themselves and others. I look forward to working with the Biden Administration in our shared commitment to supporting firefighters and first responders.”

“As New Jersey’s brave firefighters work to protect others in the midst of this ongoing public health crisis, we must ensure they have the latest training and equipment to keep themselves and our communities safe,” Booker said in the statement. “I will continue to fight for federal funding like this and let our first responders know they will never stand alone.”