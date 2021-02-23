Community Bulletin Board: the North and South Brunswick Sentinel (for Feb. 24)

North Brunswick Township Schools will hold Kindergarten registration for eligible students attending North Brunswick Schools’ preschool program.

Students must be 5 years old by Oct. 1 to attend Kindergarten.

Registration dates are March 1-5 for John Adams Elementary School, March 8-12 for Judd Elementary, March 15-19 for Livingston Park Elementary and March 22-26 for Parsons Elementary.

For more information on registration requirements, visit nbtschools.org or call 732-289-3040.

Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker, representing New Jersey’s 16th Legislative District, is honoring National Hug a G.I. Day on March 4 by hosting a virtual veterans conference from 10 a.m. to noon.

Following the conference, there will be a Veterans Claims Clinic which allows veterans, dependents, and their family members to speak privately with a representative from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) about existing claims or concerns.

The morning conference features experts discussing disability compensation and financial benefits, pensions, healthcare, vocational rehab, nursing home access, and educational benefits.

The speakers are representatives of the VA Newark Regional office; the VA New Jersey Healthcare System; the VA Pension Management Center; Trenton Vet Center; NJ Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Mercer and Somerset County Veteran Services Officers.

A Q&A segment will follow the presentations.

To register for the morning conference, call 732-823-1684 or email AsmZwicker@njleg.org or sign up via Event Brite at www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-veterans-conference-hosted-by-assemblyman-andrew-zwicker-tickets-140858813503

The Zoom link will be sent out about a week before the event.

Veterans who would like a Claims Clinic appointment (scheduled in 30-minute increments from noon to 6 p.m.) with an expert from the VA Newark Regional Office may sign up by calling 732-823-1684 or emailing AsmZwicker@njleg.org

Bentley Community Services will be the recipient of $1 donations from the Dayton Stop & Shop location when the Bloomin’ 4 Good floral bouquets are purchased from Feb. 26 throughout March. Stop & Shop is located at 24 Summerfield Blvd., Dayton section of South Brunswick. Bentley Community Services is a unique food pantry serving families, seniors and individuals in need, located at 4064 Route 1, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick. For more information, visit www.bentleycommunityservices.org or call 908-227-0684.

The Tamarack Women’s 9-Hole Golf League is welcoming new members for the 2021 season on Thursday mornings from April through October.

While the league is nine holes, ladies are welcome to play the remaining nine holes following league play each week.

Golf experience is required for membership.

Interested lady golfers should contact membership Chair Linda Schuller at lindaschu@comcast.net for further information.

In England in 1234, Jews were charged with abducting, circumcising and converting a five-year-old Christian boy to Judaism. As a result, Jews were executed, and Jewish homes were looted and torched.

Professor Paola Tartakoff, chair of the Rutgers Department of Jewish Studies, will examine the backstory on these accusations, how they perpetuated the myth of ritual murder, and what they meant to Christians and Jews during that period.

Tartakoff will draw from her new book, “Conversion, Circumcision, and Ritual Murder in Medieval Europe” with a response by Professor David Shyovitz, Northwestern University, during the program. This online event will be held March 3 at 7 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Free and open to the public, it is presented by the Allen and Joan Bildner Center for the Study of Jewish Life at Rutgers University. Advance registration is required at BildnerCenter.Rutgers.edu.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

The Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold the 75th annual Bernie Cohn Golf Classic from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 13. Tee time is 9 a.m. at the Banks Course, Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe. Sign up at mcrcc.org or https://shotgunflat.wufoo.com/forms/z1qupopx0qkzr0t/

North Brunswick Township is seeking volunteers who can assist in shoveling snow for senior residents. Call the Senior Center at 732-418-2222 if interested.

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

The regular public meeting of the North Brunswick Board of Education scheduled for Feb. 24 will be held remotely using Zoom video conferencing technology at 7 p.m.

For instructions on how to access this meeting and make comments during the public participation session of the meeting, visit www.nbtschools.org.

The fifth and sixth grade students of Linwood School will showcase their coding projects via a website that will be launched following a short community Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.

The Zoom link will be posted on the nbtschools.org website.

The Linwood Student Code Project Showcase will feature coding projects using programming languages including Python, JavaScript, HTML, and Scratch.

All community members are welcome to attend.

Food Truck Friday will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 26 at Community Park, 2053, North Brunswick.

Preorder food at https://register.capturepoint.com/NorthBrunswickTownship

For more information, visit northbrunswick.nj.gov or call 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

The North Brunswick Public Library will welcome Saadia Faruqi and Laura Shovan for a virtual co-author’s visit at 4 p.m. Feb. 27. They will discuss their book “A Place at the Table.”

The book is available at the library, 880 Hermann Road, North Brunswick, through contactless pickup.

All ages welcome.

Tune in via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86225189538?pwd=enUzVFJ2QnJhNVdMUVdzU0FIbUlOZz09

Use meeting ID 862 2518 9538 with passcode 492794.

For more information, email children’s librarian Miss Val at vwerner@northbrunswicklibrary.org.

For a complete list of virtual events made available by the library, visit https://northbrunswicklibrary.org/ or visit Facebook @NorthBrunswickLibrary

The North Brunswick Public Library announced its virtual program schedule for adults for February.

The Virtual Fiber Arts Club will meet from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 26. Work on a current project (embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, weaving, etc.) and enjoy the company of others. Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/gp7bQd9zgeL63yNx9

Virtual Tai Chi will be held at 10 a.m. Feb. 27. Participants age 16 and up are invited to join teacher Vikram Sarath for free virtual Tai Chi sessions. Beginners are welcome. Registration is not required. Tune in via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85749227982?pwd=QWJydVpBckI0WUp3OXp6UjFaWi9QUT09 The meeting ID is 857 4922 7982, passcode 437431.

For questions on any program, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is hosting a free virtual lecture series on adolescent and family health issues.

Organized by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, this virtual lecture series is designed for parents and families. The presentation will address common parental concerns about the numerous ways the pandemic has impacted teens, from issues like isolation to how they cope, socialize and develop. The series will also explore addiction which has escalated during the pandemic and resources for successful recovery.

Each lecture will start at 6:30 p.m.

The full list of lecture topics is:

Feb. 24: Adolescents/Family Coping Skills During the Pandemic, presented by Dr. Suzanne Lind, Psychiatry, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IG_wNhblTnSCIdlhFDU5kw

March 10: Adolescent Brain Development and Addiction, presented by Dr. Tejal Mehta, Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p6L9vxZ1SiuLRSQFuyW_Fw

March 24: Vaping and the Adolescent, presented by Nicki Francis and Mara Carlin, BS, CPS, Wellspring Center for Prevention

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TswvyYdFTxm6d5qSNMRNJw

April 7: Recovery Coaches, presented by Bonnie Nolan, PhD, Woodbridge Opioid Overdose Recovery Program (WOORP)

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dcB-NO7KQbCuOm1fhIIvqw

April 21: Successful Recovery from Addiction, presented by Don Rogers, Community Outreach director at The Recovery Village Cherry Hill at Cooper

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5QCvDKsbSk-JkDa2sAna3w

For more information on any of the virtual lectures, contact Robert J. LaForgia, coordinator, Healthier Middlesex, at rlaforgia@saintpetersuh.com or 732-745-8600, ext. 5831. Allow up to 48 hours for a response.

Middlesex College is developing apprenticeship opportunities in Advanced Manufacturing through Career Advance USA, a U.S. Department of Labor-funded grant.

Apprenticeships, developed and implemented in collaboration with employers, are earn-and-learn programs that combine formal classroom learning with on-the-job training.

Those interested in the program should register for a virtual information session at middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships. They will be held over Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, March 9, April 13 and May 11.

The college is also looking for employers interested in developing workers.

For more information about the grant and how to participate, visit middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships or contact Yarelis Figueroa at yfigueroa@middelsexcc.edu or John Miller at jsmiller@middlesexcc.edu.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2021 grant program for volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads and first aid squads located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the application available at www.newjerseyamwater.com under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000.

The deadline to apply is March 12. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.

North Brunswick Township is accepting submissions for its Veterans Park Memorial Paver Donation Project.

Any resident who has a family member who served in the United States military during a wartime period can honor them at Veterans Park on Roosevelt Avenue with a 4-inch-by-8-inch brick engraved with their name, branch of service, rank, conflict and period of service.

All engraving will be done in upper case. There is a maximum of three lines with 15 letters/spaces/punctuation marks per line.

Checks in the amount of $75 should be made payable to the Township of North Brunswick and mailed with the name, mailing address, telephone and email to the Veterans Paver Donation Project, c/o the Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick 08902.

The deadline is March 15 to ensure installment by Memorial Day.

For more information, call Lou Ann Benson at 732-247-0922, ext. 475.

North Brunswick senior citizens can grab a St. Patrick’s Day-themed brunch box starting at noon on March 17 at the Senior Center, 15 Linwood Place, North Brunswick.

Senior Center volunteers will bring the lunch to your car. Proper COVID protocols will be followed. No gatherings permitted.

Call the Senior Center at 732-418-2222 to reserve a time.

The North Brunswick Township High School (NBTHS) Hall of Fame will accept nominations through March 19.

The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals, living or deceased, who distinguish themselves by contributing to the high school, to society, to their field of work, or to the community.

The areas for consideration are Business and Professional; Distinguished Service; Humanities; Medical, Science and Technology; Athletic Recognition; and Lifetime Recognition.

Criteria include exemplary achievements and recognition, leadership qualities, meritorious contributions, and outstanding citizenship.

Applicants must have attended or provided service to NBTHS from 1975 to 2011.

Inductees must receive 80% of the committee vote, which is anonymous. Those with not enough votes remain eligible and active the following year.

In the spring, the committee will select the inductees and the ceremony date will be announced in June.

To apply, visit www.nbtschools.org/article/399715?org=north-brunswick or mail to NBTHS Hall of Fame Committee, 308 Old Georges Road, North Brunswick 08902.

The North Brunswick Board Of Education is seeking to fill an unexpired term for a school board position, on or about March 24, through January 2023’s Reorganization Meeting.

Candidates must file a letter of interest for the position; a resume is optional.

The applicant must be a citizen of the United States of America; be at least 18 years of age to qualify for office; be able to read and write; have been a resident of North Brunswick for at least one year; not disqualified as a voter; not disqualified from membership for the conviction of crimes; be willing to undergo a criminal history background investigation through the State Department of Education; and be a registered voter in the district.

The deadline to submit a letter of interest is 3 p.m. Feb. 18. Preferably, email the letter to Assistant Business Administrator/Board Secretary Rosa Hock at rhock@nbtschools.org. If email is not available, submit the letter to Rosa Hock, 308 Old Georges Road, Maple Meade School, North Brunswick 08902.

The North Brunswick Community Garden is located at the Pulda Farm property, 300 Old Georges Road.

North Brunswick residents are able to reserve space to have a family garden where they can grow herbs, produce and flowers. Each resident/household can reserve one 10-foot by 10-foot parcel, with 5 feet of space between plots, to use for one season.

The cost is $35 for the season.

Applications are not considered complete unless the applicant reads and agrees to the Rules and Regulations.

To reserve a parcel, fill out the application form and return to: Township of North Brunswick, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick 08902, Attention: Community Garden Committee, Attention: Lou Ann Benson.

The application form and list of guideline are available at https://northbrunswicknj.gov/

Deadline to reserve is March 30.

Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 26th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights the New Jersey Human Services’ mission to support families, especially during these challenging times.

The contest, run by the Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged children.

The 2021 contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word – how they and their loved ones have supported each other through all of the changes that have happened this year, from remote schooling to finding new ways to stay connected to friends and family.

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 31.

Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories. Typically, winning students are recognized at an awards ceremony in mid-May, but a final decision on an awards ceremony will be made at a later date based on the status of the public health emergency and related health and safety guidelines.

Winning entries from the contest will be included in the 2022 Office of Child Support Calendar, as well as potentially being included as part of the office’s marketing materials. A number of honorable mention entries will also be selected for possible inclusion in both areas.

The 2021 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org, to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Matthew Cossel at 937-207-7627 or matthew.cossel@efkgroup.com. School registration is not required for direct student entry.

For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.

For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.

The North Brunswick Department of Parks, Recreation & Community Services will offer a pet photo shoot from 9-11:30 a.m. April 9 at Community Park, 2053 Route 130, North Brunswick. Pictures with Parx the Chipmunk, the department’s mascot, will also be available. Cost is $15 per session, which includes six digital photos. To make an appointment, call 732-247-0922, ext. 475 or email events@northbrunswicknj.gov Space is limited. Register online and make an appointment at https://register.capturepoint.com/NorthBrunswickTownship

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered.

All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

The North Brunswick Department of Parks & Recreation will award the Grandparents of the Year.

A one-page typed explanation of why the grandparent(s) deserve(s) the title should include the name, address and phone number of both the nominee and nominator.

Submissions are due by Aug. 1.

Email to Lou Ann Benson at benson@northbrunswicknj.gov

Recipients will be awarded in September near Grandparents Day.

For more information, call 732-247-0922, ext. 8233.

Ongoing

The Township of North Brunswick will continue honoring veterans with a secondary street signs at township roads. Applications for wartime veterans are received throughout the year. The honored veterans must be a past or current resident of North Brunswick. The requirements can be found at www.northbrunswicknj.gov; on Facebook; or at the Municipal Building at the Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick. For more information, contact Lou Ann Benson at lbenson@northbrunswicknj.gov.

The Antonia Maria Foundation has beds available at Gracie’s House in North Brunswick for women seeking a safe, loving, caring environment in which to recover from addiction and trauma.

There is in-house and overnight staff available 24/7. There are daily check ins, recovery guidance and weekly house meetings. Private Reiki sessions, individual EFT/tapping sessions, in-house yoga, nutritional education, meditation and other healing and spiritual tools are offered.

Call Destiny at 609-384-4023 for information on how to apply.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

South Brunswick VFW Post 9111 is seeking monetary assistance from the community.

The organization has long supported free Christmas parties for children, food drives, Purple Hearts Chapter 10, the American Veterans Dog Foundation that trains dogs to support veterans, and a Christmas party for veterans at the New Jersey State Veterans Memorial Home in Menlo Park.

The efforts are in jeopardy because of the impact of COVID-19.

To donate to the GoFundMe account, visit https://gf.me/u/ynb882

The Islamic Society of Central Jersey (ISCJ), in partnership with the South Brunswick Food Pantry, holds a weekly drive-thru food pantry program every Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at ISCJ, 4145 Route 1, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

The ISCJ is providing a box of provisions meant to supplement a family of four for one week. Items in this box generally include pasta, spaghetti sauce, rice, canned beans, canned soup, oil, hummus, cheese, bread, canned beef or fish, frozen organic chicken, corn flour, pudding, some personal protective equipment and personal hygiene items.

This service is open to all citizens in need, regardless of legal status, creed, ethnicity or geography.

Email foodpantry@iscj.org for any questions regarding the program, to seek assistance, to volunteer or to donate food.

Residents of South Brunswick are able to preregister and pick up food twice a week at the Municipal Building, 540 Ridge Road, Monmouth Junction section of South Brunswick.

Drive-thru is available from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Register to receive food by emailing jwert@sbtnj.net by 1 p.m. the day prior to pickup. After you register you will receive a confirmation number which you will show on the day of your pickup.

On your pickup day you will pull around to the rear of the building and pull up to the drive thru. Upon arriving you will show one of the employees the confirmation number from your phone or you can write it on a piece of paper and hold it up to the window.

An employee will place the boxes in your trunk after verifying your confirmation number. Food will not be distributed without a confirmation number.

Remain in your vehicle and keep your windows rolled up at all times.

This program is for South Brunswick residents only.

For more information, call Wert at 732-329-4000, ext. 7674.

The North Brunswick Police Department is seeking donations of sanitizing wipes and other PPE.

Drop off items at police headquarters, 710 Hermann Road, North Brunswick.

Call 732-247-0922, ext. 326 for more information.

The South Brunswick Public Library is chronicling residents’ experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visit www.sbpl.info/covid-19-stories/ to be part of the South Brunswick historical local archives. The link takes you to a survey of 17 questions to help encourage a story.

Stories can also be emailed directly to SBPL Information Services Specialist Randall Marsola at rmarsola@sbpl.info

Stories can be anonymous.

Entries can include photographs, artwork, poems, etc.

The submissions may be featured on the library website.

Central Jersey Family Health Consortium is offering a series of virtual support groups.

A New Dad Support Group for expectant and new fathers with babies under 1 year old will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, co-facilitated by a therapist and an experienced father of twins.

Registration is required by emailing Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org.

A New Mom Support Group for pregnant and new moms with babies under 1 year old will be held in English at 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays and in Spanish at 1 p.m. Wednesdays.

To register in English, email Pat Vena at pvena@cjfhc.org. To register in Spanish, email Mariella Flores at mflores@cjfhc.org.

The Listening Hearts and Minds Support Group is held at 6 p.m. Tuesdays for pregnant and parenting women, co-facilitated by experienced counselors. Topics include parenting skills, coping with COVID-19, stress management, keeping mental health and meditation.

Pre-registration required by contacting Deena Cohen at dcohen@cjfhc.org or 888-633-5502.

CJFHC is located at 30 Silverline Dr., Second Floor, Suite 1, North Brunswick.

For more information, visit www.cjfhc.org or call 732-937-5437.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes.

Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide.

Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge.

Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations.

Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.