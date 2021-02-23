Community Bulletin Board: the Sentinel (for Feb. 24)

The Tamarack Women’s 9-Hole Golf League is welcoming new members for the 2021 season on Thursday mornings from April through October. While the league is nine holes, ladies are welcome to play the remaining nine holes following league play each week. Golf experience is required for membership. Interested lady golfers should contact membership Chair Linda Schuller at lindaschu@comcast.net for further information.

American Legion Post 253 will hold Friday Night Lenten Dinners through April 2. Dine in or take out available from 5-7 p.m. The menu on Feb. 26 includes fish or shrimp tacos with Mexican rice and beans for $12. March 5 will be Italian Trio, with a trio of eggplant parmigiana, stuffed shells and baked ziti with garlic bread for $8. The menu on March 12 will include mussels marinara or fra diavolo over linguine with tossed salad and a roll for $11. The menu on March 19 will be broiled flounder with rice and mixed vegetables for $12, or fried shrimp and scallop platter with tater tots for $12. The menu on March 26 is to be determined. The menu on April 2 will include tortellini alfredo with salad and garlic bread for $7. Call or text orders in advance to 732-991-9507.

The auxiliary of VFW Post 133 will hold a takeout sandwich sale on March 13. Menu includes corned beef sandwich, macaroni salad and pickle. The cost is $10 per person. Must call in advance from noon to 6 p.m. March 10 to place an order. Call Maureen at 732-254-9674. The VFW post is located at 485 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County.

Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs.

Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

In England in 1234, Jews were charged with abducting, circumcising and converting a five-year-old Christian boy to Judaism. As a result, Jews were executed, and Jewish homes were looted and torched.

Professor Paola Tartakoff, chair of the Rutgers Department of Jewish Studies, will examine the backstory on these accusations, how they perpetuated the myth of ritual murder, and what they meant to Christians and Jews during that period.

Tartakoff will draw from her new book, “Conversion, Circumcision, and Ritual Murder in Medieval Europe” with a response by Professor David Shyovitz, Northwestern University, during the program. This online event will be held March 3 at 7 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Free and open to the public, it is presented by the Allen and Joan Bildner Center for the Study of Jewish Life at Rutgers University. Advance registration is required at BildnerCenter.Rutgers.edu.

The Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold the 75th annual Bernie Cohn Golf Classic from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 13.

Tee time is 9 a.m. at the Banks Course, Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

Sign up at mcrcc.org or https://shotgunflat.wufoo.com/forms/z1qupopx0qkzr0t/

***

The East Brunswick Library is offering the following workshops and programs:

Films focusing on climate change and its impact will be featured in the East Brunswick Public Library’s first-ever virtual film festival. The Option Green Virtual Film Festival is part of the ongoing partnership between the library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission. Each year, the two organizations host free events on environmental topics led by experts in the field. The film series is funded by the American Library Association’s “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change” pilot program. The films will be available for online viewing. Participants can sign up for these free screenings online at www.ebpl.org/optiongreen. Links to view the films will be sent to ticket holders at the start time of this event, and will expire 48 hours later. Following each screening, there will be an ongoing, discussion on the EBPL Discord server. Attendees will receive the link in their ticket. The upcoming series includes: “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” March 16-17, is Is based on the = true story of 13-year-old William Kamkwamba, who finds inspiration from a science book. He builds a wind turbine to save his famine-ravaged village in Malawi. This film is rated TV-PG and runs 113 minutes. “Fire and Flood: Queer Resilience in the Era of Climate Change,” April 20-21, examines how the LGBTQ communities of Puerto Rico and Santa Rosa survived Hurricane Maria and wildfires, in late 2017. The film explores the vulnerability of LGBTQ communities to climate disasters. This film is not yet rated but runs 102 minutes. Trailer not available. The Option Green Virtual Film Festival is sponsored by the East Brunswick Public Library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission.

The Take A Business Break Series continues in 2021 with “How to Read, Analyze and Understand Financial Statements,” at noon on Feb. 25. It is based on CPA Edward Mendlowitz’s MBA course, and attendees will receive a free PDF of his 160-page book. Mendlowitz explains the seven elements of a financial statement, their purpose and how to use each to better understand your business.

“529 College Savings Plans: Simply The Best Way To Save For College” will be presented at noon on Feb. 26. Thinking about saving for college tuition can be a daunting and overwhelming experience. This webinar will help attendees understand the challenges that students have today and in the future, when it comes to paying for college, and rethinking several misperceptions that many people have about college planning. Additionally, attendees will learn about the different options available to fund a college education while focusing on the features and benefits of one option, particularly the 529 Plan, an education savings vehicle.

Signing up for Social Security is one of the most important decision retirees have to make. To help explain the process, the online presentation “Social Security Explained” will be held at 7 p.m. March 3. This program is led by special guest speaker Mark Lange of the Society for Financial Awareness. He will discuss several important topics, including full retirement age, delayed retirement, filing for benefits, retirement planning strategies and annuity type distinction. The workshop is free and open to the public. Registration is requested; visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767.

Saint Peter’s Healthcare System will address “Better Exercise, Best You,” presented by Dr. Bonnie Saunders PT, MPA, DPT, at noon on March 5. This talk will explore the various reasons and motivations to exercise and connect these to the various types of exercise. It will also discuss some of the more common barriers to establishing a successful exercise routine and some strategies to overcome these barriers. Registration is requested for this free program. To register, visit to www.ebpl.org/calendar. This program will be presented online using Zoom. This program is offered through the East Brunswick Public Library’s “Just For The Health Of It” consumer health and wellness information initiative. To learn more about these resources and programs, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org.

A virtual crafting workshop with fiber artist Pam Brooks will be making a women’s suffrage rosette, a symbol of the suffrage movement, at 7 p.m. March 18. There will be a random drawing for a limited number of free supply kits. Closed captioning will be provided. To reserve a seat, visit www.ebpl.org/womenvote or call 732-390-6767.

The Family Resource Network will host two online programs about health insurance. The first program, “Health Insurance Open Enrollment In NJ: What You Need To Know,” is at noon on March 18. The open enrollment period for 2021 health insurance has been extended until May 15. This program aims to answer health insurance questions, including what options are available to New Jersey residents and explaining the state-based exchange called Get Covered NJ. The second program, “Coverage 2 Care,” is a health insurance literacy presentation at noon on March 25. Coverage to Care helps consumers understand what health insurance is, how to choose coverage, and why it is essential to select coverage. The presentation helps consumers understand their health coverage after they have enrolled and connect to primary care and preventive services that are right for them to live long and healthy lives. Both programs are presented by Renata Svincicka and Yamilet Zegarra of the Family Resource Network. Registration is requested for both free programs. To register, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767. These programs are offered through the East Brunswick Public Library’s “Just For The Health Of It” consumer health and wellness knowledge initiative. To learn more about the related programs and resources offered by the library, visit www.justforthehealthofit.org.

Stockton University professor Linda J. Wharton hosts “Gender Equality and the Constitution: The Unfinished Business of Reform” at 7 p.m. March 25. She will discuss the renewed push for ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment and explain why expanding protection for gender equality is needed. Closed captioning will be provided. To reserve a seat, visit www.ebpl.org/womenvote or call 732-390-6767.

Seniors can join “Are You Living Your Best Life Today?” at noon on March 31. This will be an interactive talk that centers around the concept of maturing adults living their best life now. Seniors will be shown how to rekindle their passions and natural talents and bring more richness into life. In addition, attendees will be reminded to get their affairs in order, so families can live with less stress and more joy. This program is hosted by Adrian Allotey, of You Are Not Alone Elder Care.The programs are presented online using Zoom unless otherwise noted.Registration is requested for these free programs. To register, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar or call 732-390-6767, unless otherwise noted.

Black History Month will be honored in East Brunswick through a series of programs. The East Brunswick Arts Commission, East Brunswick Department of Aging, East Brunswick Department of Recreation, East Brunswick Human Relations Council, East Brunswick Public Library, East Brunswick Youth Council, EBTV and the Lost Souls Public Memorial Project are partnering for the events. The East Brunswick Public Library will host a lecture about the Harlem Renaissance with Randall Westbrook at 7 p.m. Feb. 24. EBTV, the East Brunswick Arts Commission and the East Brunswick Youth Council are recording several special Black History Month programs to be shared on the television network. EBTV also broadcasts a 45-minute concert of jazz standards and soul classics performed by singer Rhonda Denet. This program is sponsored by the East Brunswick Arts Commission and the library. The Lost Souls Public Memorial Project released several presentations about their work to memorialize over 177 African Americans kidnapped and sold into slavery in 1818. All of these programs can be viewed online, either live or prerecorded. A complete guide to the Black History Month programming can be found online at www.ebpl.org/blackhistorymonth.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is hosting a free virtual lecture series on adolescent and family health issues. Organized by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, this virtual lecture series is designed for parents and families. The presentation will address common parental concerns about the numerous ways the pandemic has impacted teens, from issues like isolation to how they cope, socialize and develop. The series will also explore addiction which has escalated during the pandemic and resources for successful recovery. Each lecture will start at 6:30 p.m. The full list of lecture topics is: Feb. 24: Adolescents/Family Coping Skills During the Pandemic, presented by Dr. Suzanne Lind, Psychiatry, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IG_wNhblTnSCIdlhFDU5kw March 10: Adolescent Brain Development and Addiction, presented by Dr. Tejal Mehta, Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p6L9vxZ1SiuLRSQFuyW_Fw March 24: Vaping and the Adolescent, presented by Nicki Francis and Mara Carlin, BS, CPS, Wellspring Center for Prevention

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TswvyYdFTxm6d5qSNMRNJw April 7: Recovery Coaches, presented by Bonnie Nolan, PhD, Woodbridge Opioid Overdose Recovery Program (WOORP)

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dcB-NO7KQbCuOm1fhIIvqw April 21: Successful Recovery from Addiction, presented by Don Rogers, Community Outreach director at The Recovery Village Cherry Hill at Cooper

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5QCvDKsbSk-JkDa2sAna3w For more information on any of the virtual lectures, contact Robert J. LaForgia, coordinator, Healthier Middlesex, at rlaforgia@saintpetersuh.com or 732-745-8600, ext. 5831. Allow up to 48 hours for a response.

From Feb. 26 to March 31, visit Stop & Shop at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe, to purchase a specially marked floral bouquet, and Stop & Shop will make a donation to the Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County’s kosher food pantries to feed families in need. Or, to make a general donation, visit https://jfsmiddlesex.org/donate-form/

Middlesex College is developing apprenticeship opportunities in Advanced Manufacturing through Career Advance USA, a U.S. Department of Labor-funded grant. Apprenticeships, developed and implemented in collaboration with employers, are earn-and-learn programs that combine formal classroom learning with on-the-job training. Those interested in the program should register for a virtual information session at middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships. They will be held over Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, March 9, April 13 and May 11. The college is also looking for employers interested in developing workers. For more information about the grant and how to participate, visit middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships or contact Yarelis Figueroa at yfigueroa@middelsexcc.edu or John Miller at jsmiller@middlesexcc.edu.

New Jersey is known as the Garden State. Few understand that the name highlights that the other states traditionally used New Jersey as their garden—a place to take beneficial resources and then bury their refuse, back when it was customary to bury your garbage in your backyard.

The East Brunswick Public Library will host “Disparate Environmental Impacts: Causes and Solutions to Environmental Injustice” at 7 p.m. March 11, focusing on the economics and discrimination that causes environmental inequality, their effects and how to prevent these inequalities.

The program is led by Dr. Maritza Jauregui, an associate professor of Sustainability at Stockton University.

Tickets are required for this free, virtual program; to reserve, visit www.ebpl.org/calendar.

This event is sponsored by the East Brunswick Public Library and the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission. It is funded by the American Library Association’s “Resilient Communities: Libraries Respond to Climate Change” pilot program.

It is part of the Option Green environmental education program series. Other partners include Highland Park Public Library, Matawan-Aberdeen Library, New Brunswick Free Public Library, North Brunswick Library, Old Bridge Public Library, Plainsboro Public Library and South Brunswick Public Library.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2021 grant program for volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads and first aid squads located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the application available at www.newjerseyamwater.com under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000.

The deadline to apply is March 12. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.

Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 26th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights the New Jersey Human Services’ mission to support families, especially during these challenging times.

The contest, run by the Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged children.

The 2021 contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word – how they and their loved ones have supported each other through all of the changes that have happened this year, from remote schooling to finding new ways to stay connected to friends and family.

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 31.

Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories. Typically, winning students are recognized at an awards ceremony in mid-May, but a final decision on an awards ceremony will be made at a later date based on the status of the public health emergency and related health and safety guidelines.

Winning entries from the contest will be included in the 2022 Office of Child Support Calendar, as well as potentially being included as part of the office’s marketing materials. A number of honorable mention entries will also be selected for possible inclusion in both areas.

The 2021 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org, to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Matthew Cossel at 937-207-7627 or matthew.cossel@efkgroup.com. School registration is not required for direct student entry.

For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.

For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered.

All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

East Brunswick residents can turn the page on a winter spent mostly indoors by renting a plot at the township’s Community Garden, located adjacent to the municipal complex off Rues Lane.

A limited number of 10-foot by 10-foot plots are now available for new gardeners on a first-come, first-served basis for $45 for the first season. The garden is open to township residents and people who work in East Brunswick.

All gardeners are required to put in four hours of community garden service each year by working with a committee and participating in work days, or paying $40 in lieu of service. Gardeners can select from a list of committees found on the registration form.

For more information and to register for a plot, visit registration form.

The garden’s website offers timely articles, tips and tricks for gardeners, a calendar of events and information on donating surplus produce. Gardeners have donated more than a ton of surplus produce in the last few years. Meetings and events during the year also give gardeners a chance to share ideas outside the garden.

To keep gardeners safe, several rules, including mandatory mask wearing and social distancing while in the garden were instituted last year.

For more information, email to ebcgarden@gmail.com.

The East Brunswick Community Garden is a project of the Friends of the East Brunswick Environmental Commission, a 501c3 not-for-profit organization.

Nominations are being accepted for the South River High School Wall of Fame.

Nominees should serve as a role model for current and future South River High School students. This award is not limited to athletic achievement.

A Wall of Fame is erected in the main corridor of the high school with the names of the recipients on plaques of recognition.

Nominees will be considered based on the following criteria:

Attended and graduated from South River High School. Exhibits a high level of achievement in his/her field. Possesses the qualities of a positive role model for South River youth.

The committee will consider all nominees based on the strengths of the candidates in the above areas. A maximum of two individuals may be inducted this year.

The deadline for nominations is April 1.

To make a nomination, visit www.srivernj.org for the nomination form.

Ongoing

Trinity Presbyterian Church of East Brunswick invites all to join virtual worship services every Sunday at 10:15 a.m. Visit http://Trinity-PC.org and click on the “Sunday Services” tab for a link to the service on YouTube. In addition, Trinity offers a safe and socially distanced outside worship service every Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call the church office at 732-257-6636 or visit the website.

The Jewish Family Services Food Pantry needs volunteers to organize its food pantry and supply closet, located at 1600 Perrineville Road, Monroe.

The schedule is flexible.

If interested, contact JFS Volunteer Coordinator Michelle B. at 732-777-1940 or MichelleB@jfsmiddlesex.org

Monroe Township residents can apply for current and future openings on township boards, commissions and advisory councils.

Monroe is accepting volunteer applications for appointments to the Americans with Disabilities Act Committee, Affordable Housing Board, Commission on Aging, Cultural Arts Commission, Environmental Commission, Historic Preservation Commission, Human Relations Commission, Library Board of Trustees, Open Space & Farmland Preservation Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Advisory Board, Shade Tree Commission, Sustainable Jersey – Green Team Advisory Committee, Zoning Board of Adjustment.

Residents should visit https://monroetwp.com/index.php/boards-commissions and select from a list of boards and commissions to review full descriptions of each group.

They then can send the downloadable form located at the bottom of the boards and commissions page of the website for their area of interest.

Submissions may be sent to the Municipal Clerk by mail at the Administrative Offices, by email at preid@monroetwp.com, or by fax to 732-521-3190.

All submissions will be retained for a maximum period of one year from the date of filing.

Volunteer vaccinators may be needed in Middlesex County and at other vaccination sites.

Licensed nurses, doctors and medical professionals who are willing to volunteer should email their name, address, phone number and license information to Lt. Jangols of the Monroe Township Police Department at sjangols@monroetwppolice.org

The East Brunswick Police Department has established a “Safe Exchange Zone.” Two parking stalls in the lot of the municipal court next to police headquarters, 1 Civic Center Dr., are available to the public for conducting in-person transactions that have been facilitated through online marketplaces. The parking stalls are indicated by signage.

The designated zone is available to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day. Access to the police headquarters lobby may also be granted for “safe exchanges” during non-court hours and may be arranged in advance by calling the police department.

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

To document the experiences of the community while living through the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Brunswick Public Library has been collecting submissions to a COVID-19 Community Time Capsule.

The time capsule can be viewed online at www.ebpl.org/history

The library is still taking submissions at this time.

The Community Pet Food Bank by New Beginnings Animal Rescue is open from 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, with varying hours on Saturdays, on the grounds of Nativity Lutheran Church, 552 Ryders Lane, East Brunswick.

For more information, visit nbarnj.org

The Jamesburg Public Library will hold its board meetings on the third Monday of each month at 7 p.m.

These meetings are open to the public, and will take place on Zoom for the remainder of the year.

Visit jamesburglibrary.org or www.facebook.com/JamesburgLibrary/ for further information.

Each meeting will have a different Zoom link and passcode

The East Brunswick Recreation, Parks & Community Services Department is collecting non-perishable food, cash and gift cards for distribution to Aldersgate Community Outreach Center.

Drop off food in the back of the box truck parked in the parking lot, 334 Dunhams Corner Road; the door is kept down so lift it to put donations inside.

Or, drop cash/check/gift cards in an envelope and put in the drop box next to the front door to the Recreation Department.

Raritan Valley YMCA is encouraging residents to #StayWithUs during this time, in particular by visiting the Y’s Facebook page for virtual events, programs and classes.

Adult programs include group fitness classes provided by Y360, Les Mills and from Y instructors. Programs and classes will be updated on a week-to-week basis. The ZOOM app is required; email lramos@raritanvalleyymca.org for log-in details.

The Facebook page also features live story time and creative arts with Ms. Preeti and Ms. Brenda.

Details Camp Yomeca day camp are available on the website. Online registration is open.

For more information, visit raritanvalleyymca.org.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support.

Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

The East Brunswick Domestic Response Team is seeking volunteers.

Citizens are trained to respond to local police departments on an on-call basis to provide support and information to victims of domestic abuse.

For more information, email domesticviolence@ebpd.net.

The Korean War/Defense Veterans Association Central Jersey Chapter No. 148 extends an invitation to any veterans, regardless of branch of service, who served during the war from June 25, 1950, to July 27, 1953, in any location, including Europe, or who have served in Korea from July 27, 1953, through the present.

The group meets at 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of every month —except January through April — at the Monroe Township Municipal Building, 1 Municipal Plaza.

Membership dues are $25 to the Korean War Veterans Association and $10 chapter fee per year.

The chapter is involved in various functions during the year, including parades, flag raisings, visiting the Korean War Memorial in Atlantic City, etc.

For more information, contact Charles Koppelman at 609-655-3111 or kwvanj@yahoo.com.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.