Community Bulletin Board: the Suburban (for Feb. 24)

In England in 1234, Jews were charged with abducting, circumcising and converting a five-year-old Christian boy to Judaism. As a result, Jews were executed, and Jewish homes were looted and torched.

Professor Paola Tartakoff, chair of the Rutgers Department of Jewish Studies, will examine the backstory on these accusations, how they perpetuated the myth of ritual murder, and what they meant to Christians and Jews during that period.

Tartakoff will draw from her new book, “Conversion, Circumcision, and Ritual Murder in Medieval Europe” with a response by Professor David Shyovitz, Northwestern University, during the program. This online event will be held March 3 at 7 p.m. on the Zoom platform. Free and open to the public, it is presented by the Allen and Joan Bildner Center for the Study of Jewish Life at Rutgers University. Advance registration is required at BildnerCenter.Rutgers.edu.

The Tamarack Women’s 9-Hole Golf League is welcoming new members for the 2021 season on Thursday mornings from April through October.

While the league is nine holes, ladies are welcome to play the remaining nine holes following league play each week.

Golf experience is required for membership.

Interested lady golfers should contact membership Chair Linda Schuller at lindaschu@comcast.net for further information.

Gain stability from an in-demand occupation; apply for a Women’s Center career training grant from Jewish Family Services of Middlesex County. Qualified persons who are active members of the JFS Women’s Center must submit an application and attend an interview. Grants are available for short-term training programs for in-demand jobs. Eligible candidates must qualify as a “displaced homemaker,” a woman who is a single mother, divorced, separated, widowed, or living with a disabled spouse/partner. For more information or to schedule an appointment, email womenscenter@jfsmiddlesex.org

The Middlesex County Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold the 75th annual Bernie Cohn Golf Classic from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 13.

Tee time is 9 a.m. at the Banks Course, Forsgate Country Club, 375 Forsgate Dr., Monroe.

Sign up at mcrcc.org or https://shotgunflat.wufoo.com/forms/z1qupopx0qkzr0t/

A COVID-19 testing site has been set up in the front parking lot of the Sayreville Police Department, 1000 Main St., Sayreville. It will be running daily, with no out of pocket cost. To make an appointment, visit https://test.svnj.online/reg/sayreville.aspx

The Sayreville Public Library will offer the following programs in February:

The Contagious Optimism Wellness Group will meet the first Saturday of each month. Dr. Colleen Georges facilitates this monthly wellness group designed to help grow optimism and overall happiness.

ESL conversation classes meet Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Typically, they meet anywhere from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., depending on the availability of the tutor and students. Contact Lauren Sergeant for more information, at lsergeant@literacynj.org or fill out an online application form at https://literacynj.org/middlesex-student-application.

Stitchers and Knitters Anonymous will meet virtually at 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month. Open to adults. For more information, call Aziza at 732-727-0212.

The “What’s It Worth?” appraisal program will be offered by Mike Ivankovich from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 24 via Zoom. There will be three parts to this program beginning with a 20-minute discussion on “10 Factors That Will Always Impact the Value of Your Treasures”. He will then transition to the appraisal portion of the program, evaluating each attendee’s treasures, one by one. Throughout the program, Ivankovich will share buying and selling strategies. The program is expected to last two hours, but will end once everyone’s treasures are appraised.

Unless otherwise noted, register for each program on the Sayreville Public Library’s Events Calendar at www.sayrevillelibrary.org in order to receive the Zoom link; or call Aziza at 732-727-0212 for more information.

The Our Lady of Victories Knights of Columbus and Columbiettes will hold a Lenten Take Out Fish Fry at the Sayreville Knights’ hall, 775 Washington Road, Parlin section of Sayreville.

Dates are 4:30-7 p.m. Feb. 26; March 5, 12, 19 and 26; and April 2.

Menu includes fried flounder or shrimp or combo platters. Includes salad, vegetable, French fries and dessert.

Also available are fish sandwiches with French fries.

Take out only.

Christ Church in South Amboy has reopened its thrift shop.

Limited hours are from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays.

Items available include clothing, shoes, accessories and household items.

The new entrance is from the church parking lot, 220 Main St., South Amboy.

Follow COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and mask wearing.

Louis L. Picone, presidential historian and author of “Where the Presidents Were Born,” “The President Is Dead!” and a soon-to-be released book about President Ulysses S. Grant, will present a virtual program at 10 a.m. Feb. 28.

The program is a presentation of the Sisterhood and Men’s Club of Congregation Beth Ohr of Old Bridge and is sponsored by the Herman and Freda Lipp Memorial Fund in memory of Barbara Lipp.

There is no charge to view the program, which will be presented on Zoom.

Email bethohrprograms@gmail.com by Feb. 24 to acquire the log in data.

Saint Peter’s University Hospital, a member of Saint Peter’s Healthcare System, is hosting a free virtual lecture series on adolescent and family health issues.

Organized by Saint Peter’s Opioid Task Force, this virtual lecture series is designed for parents and families. The presentation will address common parental concerns about the numerous ways the pandemic has impacted teens, from issues like isolation to how they cope, socialize and develop. The series will also explore addiction which has escalated during the pandemic and resources for successful recovery.

Each lecture will start at 6:30 p.m.

The full list of lecture topics is:

Feb. 24: Adolescents/Family Coping Skills During the Pandemic, presented by Dr. Suzanne Lind, Psychiatry, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IG_wNhblTnSCIdlhFDU5kw

March 10: Adolescent Brain Development and Addiction, presented by Dr. Tejal Mehta, Pediatrics, The Children’s Hospital at Saint Peter’s University Hospital

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p6L9vxZ1SiuLRSQFuyW_Fw

March 24: Vaping and the Adolescent, presented by Nicki Francis and Mara Carlin, BS, CPS, Wellspring Center for Prevention

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TswvyYdFTxm6d5qSNMRNJw

April 7: Recovery Coaches, presented by Bonnie Nolan, PhD, Woodbridge Opioid Overdose Recovery Program (WOORP)

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_dcB-NO7KQbCuOm1fhIIvqw

April 21: Successful Recovery from Addiction, presented by Don Rogers, Community Outreach director at The Recovery Village Cherry Hill at Cooper

Registration link: https://SaintPetersHCS.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5QCvDKsbSk-JkDa2sAna3w

For more information on any of the virtual lectures, contact Robert J. LaForgia, coordinator, Healthier Middlesex, at rlaforgia@saintpetersuh.com or 732-745-8600, ext. 5831. Allow up to 48 hours for a response.

“The Year of 2020” photography contest is being held by The Friends of the Sayreville Public Library. This contest is open to residents of Sayreville older than age 12 who hold a valid Sayreville Library Card. Photographs must be relevant to the theme: The year of 2020 in Sayreville or the State of New Jersey. It can be pandemic related or capture Sayreville’s and/or New Jersey’s landscape, people, food, nature or wildlife. Must be appropriate subject matter.

All submissions must be printed in black and white, but may be any size. Digitally altered

pictures will not be considered. The photo can be framed or mounted on mat, foam or gator board, for display and judging only – the frame will be returned after the contest.

Entries must be submitted by the original photographer. Submission of the photo and entry form is a testament to usage rights. If the photo includes people, the photographer is responsible for obtaining releases from those pictured. Limit five submissions per person. Submissions may be dropped off at the Sayreville Public Library, 1050 Washington Road, Parlin. Each photo must be accompanied by a completed entry form (available at the Circulation Desk) or online at the Sayreville Public Library site. Entries must be received by Feb. 28 to be eligible. Photos will be on display beginning March 1. Along with three anonymous judges, the public will be allowed to vote on the submissions until March 30. Entries will be judged on the basis of creativity, quality and effectiveness in conveying the subject. All contest decisions are final. Entries that fail to comply with the rules will be disqualified and the submission will be returned. Judges will select a first, second, and third place photo, as well as at least one honorable mention. The first place winner will receive a $100 gift card, the second place winner will receive a $50 gift card, and the third place winner will receive a $25 gift card. Honorable mention winners will receive a certificate of appreciation. Winners will be contacted by April 1. The winning submissions will remain on display in the Sayreville Public Library. For the entry form and contest rules, visit www.sayrevillelibrary.org/ or https://sayrevillefriends.wixsite.com/sayrevillefriends

Pre-registration for the 2021-22 Kindergarten class is open for Old Bridge residents. There will be no in-person registration at this time. All students must be pre-registered to attend in the fall. The pre-registration link can be found at www.oldbridgeadmin.org. The completion of the pre-registration will be used to hold a spot by date and time. At the end of the pre-registration, before clicking on “Submit to District,” download the Kindergarten 2021-22 packet. Instructions on how to complete the forms are included in the packet. Make a copy of all original documents and review the checklist. Do not send any original documents. After the packet is completed, scan the documents as a PDF file to centralregistration@obps.org, mail, or drop all documents in an envelope with the child’s name and school on it, effective March 1. Individual images of documents will not be accepted. To scan, download a free app called ScanPro to create the PDF file. For anyone not submitting documents via email, all envelopes are to be dropped off at the Patrick A. Torre Administration Building, 4207 Route 516, Matawan 07747. When entering the building do not proceed through the second set of doors. Registration packets should be dropped in the orange bin, located in the lobby. Registration packets will be reviewed beginning March 1. Once reviewed, the parent/guardian will be contacted by a district staff member.

Middlesex College is developing apprenticeship opportunities in Advanced Manufacturing through Career Advance USA, a U.S. Department of Labor-funded grant.

Apprenticeships, developed and implemented in collaboration with employers, are earn-and-learn programs that combine formal classroom learning with on-the-job training.

Those interested in the program should register for a virtual information session at middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships. They will be held over Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, March 9, April 13 and May 11.

The college is also looking for employers interested in developing workers.

For more information about the grant and how to participate, visit middlesexcc.edu/manufacturing-apprenticeships or contact Yarelis Figueroa at yfigueroa@middelsexcc.edu or John Miller at jsmiller@middlesexcc.edu.

Women With Purpose of Christ Episcopal Church in South Amboy will hold Zumba on Zoom at 10 a.m. March 6.

The cost is $10 per session.

The Zoom link will be provided after registration and payment is received.

Call or text Donna at 732-309-8767 or Gail at 732-991-3124 for more information.

Anyone who cannot attend can make a donation using the GivePlus app by Vanco to support the church’s outreach and scholarship programs.

The Sayreville War Memorial High School 2020 Hall of Fame Annual Awards Banquet is rescheduled again for 6 p.m. April 24, 2021, at the VFW Hall on Jernee Mill Road.

The honorees are: Chris Beagan, Class of 1990, three-time state championship coach, GMC Coach of the Year

Steven Casano, Class of 1985, founding executive director of NeuroSearch; Sayreville Little League coach, sponsorship coordinator and board member

William D’Amico, Class of 1973, distinguished military career; three special operations commanding officer tours of duty; post-military career in corporate medical device, consumer goods and industrial manufacturing industries

The late Matthew Lynch, Class of 1985, president of Friends Of Children’s Hospital in Warsaw, Poland; honored by U.S. ambassador to Poland for 20 years of service

Farrah Reilly, Class of 1994, New York Times and USA Today bestselling author under the pen name Emma Chase; books translated into more than 20 languagesTickets are $50 for adults or $30 for children, with a choice of meals.All reservations received to date for tickets and program ads will be honored.New ad book and ticket requests will be mailed in March.For more information, contact Elaine Kubacz at 732-727-0192 or epkubacz@verizon.net.

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2021 grant program for volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads and first aid squads located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the application available at www.newjerseyamwater.com under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000.

The deadline to apply is March 12. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.

Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 26th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights the New Jersey Human Services’ mission to support families, especially during these challenging times.

The contest, run by the Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged children.

The 2021 contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word – how they and their loved ones have supported each other through all of the changes that have happened this year, from remote schooling to finding new ways to stay connected to friends and family.

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 31.

Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories. Typically, winning students are recognized at an awards ceremony in mid-May, but a final decision on an awards ceremony will be made at a later date based on the status of the public health emergency and related health and safety guidelines.

Winning entries from the contest will be included in the 2022 Office of Child Support Calendar, as well as potentially being included as part of the office’s marketing materials. A number of honorable mention entries will also be selected for possible inclusion in both areas.

The 2021 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org, to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Matthew Cossel at 937-207-7627 or matthew.cossel@efkgroup.com. School registration is not required for direct student entry.

For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.

For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered.

All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Ongoing

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families.

Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers.

Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening.

Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office.

Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered.

To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com.

The United Way of Central Jersey’s COVID-19 Recovery Fund will assist individuals and families affected by the novel coronavirus with crucial basic expenses including rent, utilities, prescription medication/medical supplies, child care and food.

United Way will work with trusted community partners to identify individuals and families most in need of this temporary support. Donations to the UWCJ COVID-19 Support Fund may be made online at www.uwcj.org . Checks made payable to United Way may be mailed to United Way of Central Jersey, 32 Ford Ave., Milltown 08850.

Monroe Township Jewish War Veterans Post 609 is collecting United States and foreign stamps, both on and off envelopes. Stamps are used by veterans as hobbies and as therapy to support medical staff at VA Medical Centers nationwide. Stamps are not traded or sold; they are forwarded to veteran patients at no charge. Also requested are DVDs suitable for veterans at those locations. Send all items to JWV Post 609, c/o Charles Koppelman, 6 Yarmouth Dr., Monroe 08831-4742.

Old Bridge High School is seeking active duty or reservist military personnel who are alumni for the Military Wall of Honor expected to be established this year.

The wall is meant to commemorate graduates who have given their lives to honor their country and shine a light on the importance of veterans within the Old Bridge community.

Residents are urged to assist with the project by spreading the word of the proposed military wall. The high school is looking for graduates from 1995 through the present.

To submit information, visit docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSev1sK7AIQ6KvNb2iqUz6l7UgFmPBJXBpMbkAR2IuRwkUeVQQ/viewform or contact Guy Lassen at glassen@obps.org.