Audit uncovers no issues with Freehold Borough school financial records

FREEHOLD – No recommendations for corrective action were made following the most recent audit of the Freehold Borough K-8 School District’s finances and financial record keeping.

The Board of Education accepted a comprehensive annual financial report (audit) for the 2019-20 school year during a meeting on Feb. 16. The fiscal year covered by the audit ended on June 30, 2020.

In accordance with state law, the governing body of every municipality and school district must conduct an annual audit of its books, accounts and financial transactions. The school district’s audit was conducted by Samuel Klein and Company.

Board members accepted the audit and acknowledged there were no recommendations arising from the firm’s review of the school district’s financial operations. Because no recommendations were made, no corrective action plan for 2019 or 2020 was required or necessary.

In other business at the Feb. 16 meeting, board members acknowledged an emergency contract was issued to All Green Lawn and Landscaping for the removal of snow and for ice control at the Freehold Learning Center elementary school, Dutch Lane Road, and at the Park Avenue Complex which houses the Park Avenue Elementary School and the Freehold Intermediate School.

According to district administrators, the emergency contract was in the amount of $19,525. The board made a withdrawal from the maintenance reserve to cover the expense.

And, board members approved the installation of an intercom entry system at the Freehold Intermediate School, which was furnished and installed by CM3 Building Solutions. The cost was $7,369 and the board approved a withdrawal from the capital reserve to finance the system’s acquisition and installation.