Monmouth County News Briefs, Feb. 24

More than $45,000 was raised this year at LADACIN Network’s Virtual Plunge. The virtual event kicked off on Jan. 16 and ran through Jan. 30.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency decided to shift the LADACIN annual plunge to an all-virtual event for 2021. The Virtual Plunge left it up to the participants as to where, when and how they would plunge, according to a press release.

Plungers and supporters came up with creative ways to show their plunging talents. There were slip and slides, buckets of icy cold water, kiddie pools and even some brave souls plunging into the ocean.

The event was held to support LADACIN’s educational, therapeutic, social, residential and support services for more than 3,500 infants, children and adults with complex physical and developmental disabilities or delays living in Monmouth and Ocean counties, according to the press release.

To learn more about LADACIN Network, visit www.ladacin.org

Brookdale Community College administrators have announced the names of the students who received the Wilbur Ray Scholarship for the spring 2021 semester.

The recipients are Belinda Asamoah, Catherine Abin, Bobby Caze, Christopher Dang, Brianna Doremy, Monica Gonzales, Natalie Millan, Taiphane Orange, Lorena Pacheco and Kettlyn St. Louis.

The fall 2020 Wilbur Ray Scholarship awardees were Bobby Caze, Eduardo De La Cruz, Natalie Millan, Ariadny Nascimento, Jean Guerdy Paul and Lauren Sangalang.

The scholarship is named in honor of the late Sgt. Wilbur Ray who was a long-time member of the college’s police force and an active volunteer in the Long Branch community, according to a press release.

The scholarship continues Ray’s legacy as Monmouth County students of color who attend

Brookdale are eligible to apply. For the 2020-21 academic year, 16 scholarships totaling $8,000 were awarded to Brookdale students to help them pay for tuition and books.

Brookdale Community College is the county college of Monmouth County. For more information about the Wilbur Ray Scholarship, visit https://www.brookdalecc.edu/wilbur-ray

The Monmouth County Park System has extended its deadline for entries into its upcoming Creative Arts and Music Festival to March 15. Interested artists are invited to submit images for consideration.

This juried art show and sale is open to artists of every medium. Those interested in entering are invited to submit images for consideration. The application fee is $15 per person, according to a press release from the county.

Selected artists will have a 10- x 10-foot booth to display their pieces. Entries should be emailed or mailed with images of your work, entry form and fee. Rules and an entry form are available at www.MonmouthCountyParks.com

The event organizers said musicians for the event have already been selected.

The Creative Arts and Music Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 1 at Thompson Park, Lincroft. The festival will feature fine art vendors, live music, creative activities and food vendors.

To learn more about the Creative Arts and Music Festival or the park system, visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000.

The New Jersey Department of Education has announced it is postponing the planned start date of all assessments until April 5. Department administrators said they recognize the disruption to education due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“While the U.S. Department of Education has not indicated that it will allow states to waive their statewide assessment obligations for the 2020-21 school year,” the department said in a memo, “the DOE has heard requests from many stakeholders to explore all options regarding flexibilities prior to administering the statewide assessment systems.”

New Jersey School Boards Association Executive Director Dr. Lawrence S. Feinsod said, “It is our hope the state will give consideration to eliminating formal student assessments for this year, due to the unique circumstances of the pandemic. It would provide welcome relief to boards, superintendents, students and staff.”

In its memo, the state Department of Education said it will provide updated information as soon as possible, as well as support for school district administrators as they continue to tentatively schedule and plan for the spring administration of the statewide tests.

The Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township, will present Marc Chagall: a talk and film led by Professor Maurice Mahler on March 14 at 2 p.m. This event will feature a different film than one that was previously shown at the museum.

The program will be held on Zoom. Admission is $8 for museum members and $10 for non-members. To make a reservation, call 732-252-6990. Individuals who register will receive an email with the link after their registration is processed.

The film, “The Art of Marc Chagall: War and Peace Through Yiddish Eyes,” introduced by Dr. Linda Burghart, Scholar in Residence at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center, explores the development of Chagall’s work as life took him through Tsarist Russia, Nazi-controlled Europe, and post-war America. A question-and-answer session will follow the hour-long film.