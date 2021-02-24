Hillsborough scouts renovate community locations to earn Eagle rank

1 / 4 Nicholas Murray refreshed landscaping for the prayer garden at Mary, Mother of God Church for his Eagle Scout project.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP 2 / 4 Rishit Roy built a puppet theater for the Hillsborough Township Public Library for his Eagle Scout project.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP 3 / 4 Vincent Guarnieri built benches for the township municipal building for his Eagle Scout project.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP 4 / 4 Kyle Crockett installed low voltage lighting at Mary, Mother of God Church for the Stations of the Cross path for his Eagle Scout project.PHOTO COURTESY OF HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP ❮ ❯

Mayor Shawn Lipani presented four Hillsborough Eagle Scouts with proclamations at the Feb. 23 Township Committee meeting.

Kyle Crockett, Vincent Guarnieri, Nicholas Murray and Rishit Roy, all sophomores at Hillsborough High School and members of Troop 489, served in various leadership positions and dedicated many hours to completing their Eagle Scout projects in the local community.

Kyle’s project consisted of installing low voltage lighting at Mary, Mother of God Church for the Stations of the Cross path. The project took 88 hours with 21 volunteers.

Vincent’s project consisted of building benches for the Hillsborough Municipal Building. He held a car wash, raising $770, and then built and stained two benches and stained a third bench. He also weeded and cleaned the rain garden path and entrance walkway to the building. The project took 192 hours with the aid of 17 scouts and eight adult volunteers.

Nicholas’s project consisted of refreshing landscaping for the prayer garden at Mary, Mother of God Church, and included the removal of old landscape materials and worn benches, excessive weeding, and placing a weed barrier with 4 tons of rock and 5 yards of mulch. He also installed two new benches. The project took 132.5 hours by 10 volunteers.

Rfshit’s project consisted of building a puppet theater for the Hillsborough Township Public Library. The project took 35 hours with four volunteers.