CEO of MJH Life Sciences named one of MM+M’s 40 Under 40 honorees

MJH Life Sciences' President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennessy Jr. has been recognized by MM+M as one of the most influential leaders under the age of 40 in the pharma and health care marketing sectors.PHOTO COURTESY OF MJH LIFE SCIENCES

× MJH Life Sciences' President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennessy Jr. has been recognized by MM+M as one of the most influential leaders under the age of 40 in the pharma and health care marketing sectors.PHOTO COURTESY OF MJH LIFE SCIENCES

MJH Life Sciences’ President and Chief Executive Officer Michael J. Hennessy Jr. has been recognized by MM+M as one of the most influential leaders under the age of 40 in the pharma and health care marketing sectors.

MM+M’s 40 Under 40 list features 40 inspiring leaders who have shown great promise, talent and creativity in the pharma and health care marketing industries from the onset of their careers, according to information provided by MJH Life Sciences. Hennessy joins a class of inductees from across the industry ranging from pharma, biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms and health media.

Hennessy began his career as a national account manager at MJH Associates in 2010 and by September 2015 was elevated to president of the company. As president, Hennessy was responsible for identifying new business opportunities and driving the overall growth of the organization. In 2019, Michael was promoted to president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences, which is located in Cranbury.

Hennessy elevated MJH even further by acquiring UBM Life Sciences Group in January 2019. The acquisition came with seven offices and over 220 associates. Hennessy has since led the integration of the UBM assets, streamlining the company and reinvigorating the acquired brands to deliver on MJH’s vision of helping health care professionals improve patient care, according to the statement.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hennessy leveraged his state-of-the-art MJH Studios to quickly pivot the company’s events to a virtual format, according to the statement. In addition to hosting even more events than before, Hennessy continued to innovate and launch new offerings. In June, MJH launched Medical World News , a first-of-its-kind news channel for health care professionals. He then launched the MJH Life Sciences COVID-19 Coalition, a partnership with health care thought leaders devoted to providing ongoing insight around the pandemic and patient care.

MJH has grown under Hennessy’s leadership to 60 brands, producing over 975 events and reaching 7.3 million unique visitors per month online and 2 million via print, according to the statement.

“2020 was a year unlike any other, but I am so proud of our team and the success we had in the marketplace,” Hennessy said in the statement. “In 2021, I look forward to investing in additional areas of growth within the business while simultaneously continuing our position as thought leaders in the industry. It is a true honor to build upon the legacy my father, Mike Hennessy Sr., has established here at MJH Life Sciences.”

The 2021 honorees will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on March 25.

For more information on MM&M’s 40 Under 40 list, visit www.mmm-online.com/welcome/83508/single/~40-under-40~mmm-40-under-40-2021/

For more information on MJH Life Sciences, visit www.mjhlifesciences.com/.