North Brunswick Library programs include dogwood painting, cooking demo, job search tips

The North Brunswick Public Library announced its March 2021 virtual adult programs.
- A dogwood branch drawing class will be held at 7 p.m. March 1. This virtual drawing lesson will focus on contour lines. Participants will observe a dogwood flower and learn how to draw it petal by petal. Then participants will have the option to outline the drawing using a thin waterproof marker. To finalize the picture, add a touch of color using watercolors (optional). Supplies needed include pencils, thin black markers, heavyweight paper and watercolor. Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://forms.gle/BF4kGRdDV6NmLhgD8.Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- A virtual mindfulness meditation will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 8. Mindfulness is the practice of bringing one’s attention to the internal and external experiences occurring in the present moment, which can be developed through the practice of meditation. Taught by Dr. Siobhán Gibbons Ed.D. a licensed psychologist in New Jersey. Register in advance for this Zoom program at https://form.jotform.com/210256432646149.Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- An author talk and cooking demonstration with Yaffa S. Santos will be held at 7 p.m. March 9. She will read excerpts from “A Taste of Sage” and share what inspired her to write her first book. She will also demonstrate how to make mini guava cheesecakes. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210424486950153 to receive the URL link and the copy of the recipe. Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- A virtual Fiber Arts Club will meet from 10-11 a.m. March 12 and 26. Work on a current project (embroidery, cross stitch, knitting, crocheting, weaving, etc.) and enjoy the company of others. Register in advance for the March 12 Zoom program at https://form.jotform.com/203075873192155, or for the March 26 Zoom program at https://form.jotform.com/203075873192155. Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- Virtual Tai Chi will be held at 10 a.m. March 13 and 27. Participants age 16 and up are invited to join teacher Vikram Sarath for free virtual sessions. Beginners are welcome. Registration is not required. Tune in via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85749227982?pwd=QWJydVpBckI0WUp3OXp6UjFaWi9QUT09. Use Meeting ID 857 4922 7982 and passcode 437431. Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- “Job Search Strategies in a Post-COVID Market” will be held at 7 p.m. March 11, 16, 25 and 30. The free four-part virtual workshop series with WriteOne Resume Writing Services will help job-seekers navigate a successful job search in 2021. March 11, job search strategies; March 16, job interview preparation; March 25, social media management for job success; and March 30, workplace communication. Register for one or all sessions at https://form.jotform.com/210277255219151 to receive a confirmation URL following registration. Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- Simplify weekly meal planning with tips offered by Vanessa Young from the Thirsty Radish at 7 p.m. March 15. In this virtual class, learn tips, strategies and recipes for weekly meals, flavor combinations, kitchen organization, and simple strategies that work whether cooking for one or a crowd. Register at https://forms.gle/VtQX4Bq6Y94vmbbd7. Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- “It Could Be Poison!” will be presented at 7 p.m. March 22. According to the New Jersey Poison Control Center, every year, between 2 to 4 million poisonings occur in the United States. Unintentional poisoning can be caused by over-the-counter, prescribed or illegally obtained pain medications and sedatives; antidepressants and other medications prescribed for various health conditions; drug and alcohol interactions; and even household cleaning products. Barbara Vaning, MHA, EMT instructor and member of Princeton HealthCare System’s Community Education and Outreach Program, will discuss identifying poisons, how poisons can enter the body, the dos and don’ts of using medications and household cleaners, and what to do if poisoning is suspected. Register in advance at https://forms.gle/rtYKui1zYdStnXZD7. Any questions, email librarian Barbara at belieff@northbrunswicklibrary.org
- A nutrition dialogue for cancer prevention will take place at 6 p.m. March 24 with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey nutrition experts Evelyn Fuertes and Michelle Jansen. Learn how to reduce cancer risk through healthy eating and physical activity. All ages are welcome. Register at https://form.jotform.com/210465321597153. Any questions, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org