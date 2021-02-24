Superspar Packaging, Bluestar Direct sign leases at Hillsborough Business Center

Hillsborough Business Center

Larken Associates has negotiated leases with Superspar Packaging Corp . for 3,000 square feet and Bluestar Direct, LLC for 1,500 square feet of industrial space at Hillsborough Business Center.

Superspar Packaging is a manufacturer of wide mouth PET containers, providing competitive packaging solutions for a variety of industries including food and beverages, home, personal and pet care, beauty, automotive, industrial chemistry, personal, pharmaceutical and health and nutritional care, according to information provided by Larken Associates.

Superspar Packaging will use the new space to house its design, mold, manufacturing, transportation, and storage services as well as the distribution of its products to the Tri-State Area.

Bluestar Direct is an e-commerce distributor of fresh, premium quality nuts, dried fruits and gift items. The company will use its space to warehouse and distribute their products to customers throughout the region, according to the statement.

Hillsborough Business Center is a 550,000-square foot, 27-building industrial/flex complex sprawled across 100 acres on Stryker Lane.