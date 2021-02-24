Third grader with Crohn’s disease donates toys and games for hospitalized children

Woodfern Elementary School third grader Owen Boccassino was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2018.

While receiving treatment at Bristol-Myers Squibb Children’s Hospital in New Brunswick, he became aware that toys and games could only be given out for one-time use because of COVID-19 restrictions.

Since supplies were low, he created an Amazon Wish List of toys and art supplies that he shared with friends and family in December.

Owen received more than $2,500 worth of toys, games and crafts that will be given to children in the inpatient and emergency room areas.

He was recently honored by the Hillsborough Township Committee.