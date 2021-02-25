Audrey Gantz Terhune, 87, of Pennington, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, February 19 following a long illness.

Audrey was raised in Princeton and graduated Princeton High School in 1955. In 1959, Audrey married her husband of 61 years, Richard S. Terhune (Dick), with whom she shared an enduring love of the outdoors.

She worked for many years in the Bursar Office at Princeton University and was as meticulous in balancing the books as she was with the care of her beloved gardens. Audrey and Dick’s niece and nephews fondly remember winters spent speeding through fields on snowmobiles, and summers water skiing on the Delaware River, and camping on Lake George.

She was predeceased by her husband, her brother Melvin J. Gantz, and leaves behind her niece and nephews, C. David Hunt of Lawrenceville N.J., Cynthia Latham of Marion

MA, and Stephen Hunt of Clarksburg MA.