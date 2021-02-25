Common calendar, Packet papers, February 26

Ongoing

Central Jersey SCORE, a non-profit resource partner of the Small Business Administration, is looking for volunteers to assist people looking to start a business or grow an existing small business. The organization is recruiting business owners and executives, both current and retired, who want to share their experience and knowledge with today’s up-and-coming entrepreneurs. The Central Jersey Chapter of SCORE serves Middlesex, Somerset and Hunterdon counties. Central Jersey SCORE provides in-person mentoring and webinars, both offered virtually in line with current pandemic restrictions. In addition, the SCORE website offers tools and templates on a wide variety of topics and numerous online courses and webinars to assist small business owners through every aspect of business development and management. Services are offered free of charge. Anyone interested in volunteering with SCORE or seeking additional information should email marcia.glatman@scorevolunteer.org

McCarter Theatre Center in Princeton offers classes for students from Kindergarten to adult age, including Creative Drama, Story Jams, Playmakers, Dramatopia, and Improv and Sketch Comedy.

For more information, visit https://www.mccarter.org/onlineclasses

Through Friday, Feb. 26

The West Windsor Arts Council will present a virtual exhibit, Harmony Art Show, from through Feb. 26.

WWAC invites artists to explore the idea of balance disrupted and harmony restored as it relates to personal experience, beliefs, or observations.

The online opening reception will be from 7:15-9 p.m. Jan. 15.

For more information, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUkfu-qrTspHt0TTfednaklYy6cktleZ66w

Princeton University’s Lewis Center for the Arts will present “Natural and Conventional Signs,” a virtual exhibition in which U.K. artist Ryan Gander exhibits a selection of new works directly guided by his research at Princeton undertaken during his time as a Hodder Fellow and made during the global pandemic.

A video tour of the exhibition, physically mounted in Gander’s new impromptu gallery space, Solid Haus, in Suffolk, England, is available on-demand from Feb. 5-26.

The exhibition video and live tour/conversation events are free and open to the public at arts.princeton.edu/gander.

Friday, Feb. 26

“1921 and 2021: The Partition of Ireland, Then and Now,” presented by Princeton University’s Fund for Irish Studies, will be held virtually via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

Scholar and critic Fintan O’Toole delivers the annual Robert Fagles Memorial Lecture on “1921 and 2021: The Partition of Ireland, Then and Now.” O’Toole, one of Ireland’s leading public intellectuals, is a columnist for The Irish Times and Leonard L. Milberg ’53 visiting lecturer in Irish Letters at Princeton.

Free and open to the public; no registration required.

This event will be live captioned. Viewers in need of other access accommodations should email the Lewis Center at least two weeks in advance at LewisCenter@princeton.edu

For more information and the Zoom link, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/fund-for-irish-studies-lecture-by-fintan-o-toole/

State Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker will discuss his recently introduced NJ Low Embodied Carbon Concrete Act (NJ LECCLA), A5223, from 1-2 p.m. Feb. 26 via Zoom, courtesy of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.

He will be joined by Sue Dorward, a New Jersey volunteer with the OpenAir Collective, and Dr. Matthew Adams, an assistant professor of civil engineering at the New Jersey Institute of Technology. Together they will explain the benefits of low-carbon concrete and how the NJ LECCLA could help stimulate use of the low-emissions building material.

To register, visit https://secure.everyaction.com/5ZlwDfF3bUmIx2h2ghUNXA2?ms=web

Princeton Folk Dance will hold a virtual dance party at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.

For the Zoom link, email pfnfd2@gmail.com.

Friday, Feb. 26 to Sunday, Feb. 28

Multiple soloists from the Princeton Symphony Orchestra will perform a range of works showcasing virtuosity on the piano and violin in the “Soulful and Scintillating Solos” virtual concert, available Feb. 26-28.

Buskaid’s vocalists take over the spotlight with popular and traditional songs.

For tickets, visit princetonsymphony.org.

Saturday, Feb. 27

The Art of the Dog, a virtual portrait workshop, will be held from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27 by Morven Museum & Garden in Princeton.

Inspired by the dog-related artwork in Morven’s latest exhibition, “In Nature’s Realm: The Art of Gerard Rutgers Hardenbergh,” and following a brief introduction to the history of dog portraiture, students will participate in this Zoom workshop and draw their favorite pet live with Morven’s Curator of Education and Public Programs and dog artist Debra Lampert-Rudman.

Participants must email a clear .jpeg image of their pet to dlampertrudman@morven.org by Feb. 19 to participate. Lampert-Rudman will provide all students with a sketched image of their pet on archival watercolor paper and together, using watercolor pencils and brush techniques, the student will create a likeness of their pet.

All levels welcome.

The cost for the workshop with art supplies is $85, or $70 for Friends of Morven. The cost without art supplies (student provides their own) is $60, or $45 for Friends of Morven.

At the turn of the 20th century, the Great Migration saw Black Americans leaving the segregated Jim Crow South for northern cities. Harlem, a neighborhood in upper Manhattan, quickly became the epicenter of a vibrant community, drawing over 175,000 Black Americans from southern states. Some of the greatest minds in poetry, art, and theater lived within this 3-square mile area giving rise to The Harlem Renaissance.

Join local artist Kenneth Lewis Jr. in an exploration of the Harlem Renaissance and the collage work of Romare Bearden from 1:30-3 p.m. Feb. 27. Using basic supplies found around the home, learn how to utilize the power of collage as an art form.

All ages are invited to join this special hands-on celebration of art, history, and the possibilities of this exciting form of creative self-expression.

Register for this free online workshop at http://artscouncilofprinceton.org/events/free-workshop-harlem-renaissance-the-art-of-collage/?view_year=2021&view_month=02&view_day=27

Hundreds of sugar maple trees line the banks of Moore’s Creek and the nearby woods at the foot of Baldpate Mountain in the Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

In February, farmers begin the annual work of sap collection and maple syrup production. The first step takes place in the sugar bush, and at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Feb. 27, visitors can join Howell Farm’s expert tree-tappers for a lesson in how to tap a backyard maple tree and make syrup at home.

Outside activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. also include firewood cutting, rail splitting and, if conditions permit, ice harvesting.

Programs will be modified to encourage social distancing and reflect current state guidelines for public events. Visitors are required to carry masks at all times, and wear them when social distancing isn’t possible.

Howell Living History Farm is located at 70 Woodens Lane, Hopewell Township.

For more information, call 609-737-3299 or visit howellfarm.org

Samaritan’s Center for Grief Support is unveiling a new virtual support group for 2021, Parenting After the Death of a Partner.

Starting Feb. 27, this free, 6-week group will provide guidance and support to parents of young children and teens who may have experienced the loss of a spouse, partner or significant other.

Each session runs from 10-11:30 a.m., offering supportive information about coping, communication and compassion for self and others, while addressing the unique challenges a single parent may face as they grieve the loss of their partner while continuing to be a support system and an understanding, loving parent to their children.

The group will be facilitated by Michelle Tartamosa, social work intern.

There is no cost to attend.

Call the Samaritan Center for Grief Support at 856-596-8550 or email CFGcounseling@SamaritanNJ.org to register. Once registered, attendees will receive detailed instructions and a link to log-in to the support group.

For an updated schedule and additional information on support groups being offered by Samaritan in 2021, visit https://samaritannj.org/resources/grief-support-groups-south-nj/.

Somerset Valley Players, Hillsborough’s community theatre, is looking to fill nine roles for the classic comedy “The Importance of Being Earnest” by Oscar Wilde.

Auditions will be held virtually via Zoom by appointment only on Feb. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 28.

Director Richard Butler is looking for four adult females, ages 18-65, and five adult males, ages 21-65.

Auditions are open to actors residing in any location. All roles are open to any ethnicity. All roles require upper class British stage accents.

Auditioners must sign up for an appointment at www.signupgenius.com/go/60B0544A5A82BA5FE3 Direct questions to earnestsvp@gmail.com by Feb. 26.

A recording of the virtual performance will be streamed in April.

For complete information including character breakdowns, sides, and required forms, visit the Auditions page at www.svptheatre.org.

“Hot Music for a Cold Night,” a virtual gala to benefit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra, will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 27.

For questions or to get on the invitation list, contact Audrey Yeager at ayeager@princetonsymphony.org or 609-497-0020.

Beginning Saturday, Feb. 27

Join West Windsor Arts for the film screening of “American Hasi,” a heartfelt comedy/documentary that follows a part-time stand-up comedian on a 35-day tour of India.

Things don’t exactly go as planned for Tushar Singh, an Indian-American from Huntsville, Alabama, who took a film crew — and his mother — on his “make it or break it” career adventure.

This exclusive screening, which benefits the arts center, was made possible by Tushar’s sister, Preeti, an active member of the arts center.

The film will be available for screening starting Feb. 27.

There will be an exclusive Q&A with Singh and Director Laura Asherman at 8 p.m. Feb. 27.

Tickets are $15 per household.

Through Sunday, Feb. 28

Elementary and secondary school music teachers in New Jersey can introduce schoolchildren to their favorite instruments and at the same time win $500 for their music programs in “Discovering Instruments,” a new competition from the Princeton Festival.

Music teachers may enter the competition by submitting introductory instructional videos about an instrument by Feb. 28.

Five winners will be chosen. In addition to the cash prize, the competition will award a free professional video recording session to re-record the winning presentations, which will be prominently posted on the Festival website.

Full details are available at https://princetonfestival.org/discovering-instruments/.

The competition is open to any music educator who holds a full or part-time teaching position in a New Jersey elementary or secondary school. Initial video submissions must be approximately three to five minutes long, and introduce a portable instrument. The decision of the judges is final.

The Arts Council of Princeton’s public art presence continues with the display of “Untitled 2017 (Fear Eats the Soul) (White Flag)”.

The piece, on loan from artist Rirkrit Tiravanija, is a black and white adaptation of the American flag, superimposed by the words “Fear Eats the Soul”.

Tiravanija’s piece was created as part of Creative Time’s Pledges of Allegiance, a nationwide public art project that commissioned 16 flags, each created by acclaimed contemporary artists. Each flag embodies art’s ability to channel political passion, points to an issue the artist is passionate about, and speaks to how the country might move forward collectively.

On view from the roof of the Paul Robeson Center for the Arts through Feb. 28.

Visit artscouncilofprinceton.org to learn more.

“The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence” will be streamed online through Feb. 28 by McCarter Theatre, Princeton.

The virtual festival honors the playwright.

Each performance is $15, or buy a festival pass and waive the handling fee.

To explore the festival, visit www.mccarter.org/adriennekennedy

Terhune Orchards in Princeton will continue its winter clothing drive throughout February to benefit families served by HomeFront in Lawrenceville.

Acceptable items include winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves, blankets and rain gear.

Donations can be made at the main farm at 330 Cold Soil Road in Princeton, the Terhune stand at the Trenton Farmers Market, the Princeton Farmers Market or the West Windsor Farmers Market.

Sunday, Feb. 28

The Raritan Valley Symphonic Band will offer a “Musical Instrument Petting Zoom” presentation for children at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 based on tubas and euphoniums.

Students will receive an introduction to the instruments and their history, an explanation of the various parts of the instruments, and brief solo and group performances with the instrument.

The session will conclude with a live Q&A period.

Admission is free.

Visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84483219816?pwd=VWxQV0ZDcFd6Tyt4MDRPOVVTNXh6UT09

Meeting ID is 844 8321 9816. Passcode is 435578.

This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural and Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts.

The Signs of Spring Walk at Morven Museum & Garden will take place at 2 p.m. Feb. 28 on the grounds of the museum, 55 Stockton St., Princeton. The walk will be canceled in the event of rain.

Safely get outside with Morven’s Horticulturist Louise Senior as she tours the grounds and gardens looking for signs of spring.

Dress accordingly with comfortable, water resistant boots or shoes. Masking, limited group capacity, and CDC social distancing requirements will all be observed.

Details on where to meet on Morven’s grounds will be provided to all registrants by email prior to the program.

The cost is $10, or $5 for Friends of Morven.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/signs-of-spring-walk-with-horticulturist-louise-senior-at-morven-tickets-136212680795

Monday, March 1 through Friday, April 30

The East Windsor Regional School District is accepting applications for its integrated preschool program.

Preschool students with disabilities and non-disabled preschoolers come together in an inclusive classroom where language, academic and social skills will be developed in a nurturing environment.

The program will begin Sept. 9, serving 3- and 4-year-old children. To qualify, a child must be 3 years old but not 5 years old by Oct. 1, 2021, and be a resident within the East Windsor Regional School District. Morning and afternoon sessions will be held five days per week, either from 8:50-11:20 a.m. or from 12:50-3:20 p.m. The integrated preschool program follows the East Windsor Public Schools calendar, including all holidays, early dismissal days, etc. Enrollment is open to non-disabled preschool students who will be selected via a lottery process. Tuition for the program will be $300 per month from Sept. 9 to June 20, 2022. The lottery drawing will be held at 5 p.m. May 10 via Zoom; the link will be on the lottery ticket. You do not need to be present for the lottery to be selected. Families of multiples will be selected together. Written notification regarding status will be mailed after May 11. Lottery applications and contracts will be accepted at East Windsor Regional Schools Central Registration Office, 384 Stockton St., Hightstown, starting on March 1. Lottery applications must be returned to the Central Registration Building no later than noon on April 30. Required documents include a birth certificate or passport; a current lease; tax bill or mortgage statement, and one other document with parent’s/guardian’s name and address is required to participate in the lottery and must be presented when the lottery application and the contract is submitted.

For details on the requirements and the lottery process, visit www.ewrsd.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1560208&type=d&pREC_ID=1685910

Tuesday, March 2

Princeton Pecha brings local artists together to share their work in a virtual program inspired by PechaKucha, a lively, upbeat format created in Japan designed for more show and less talk.

Each artist shows 20 slides for 20 seconds each (about 7 minutes per artist), exhibiting for the audience an array of visual expression.

Featured artists include Heather Barros, Betty Curtiss, Maria Evans, Kenneth Lewis, Tasha O’Neill, Rhinold Ponder and Andre Veloux. Welcome by Adam Welch. Introductions by Ryan Lilienthal.

Princeton Pecha is free to watch from 8-9 p.m. March 2.

Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/princeton-pecha-tickets-139703307353

The Sourland Conservancy will present “Script Your Family’s Future: Why You Need an Estate Plan” at 7 p.m. March 2 with Sneha Salgam and Robert Morris.

Familiarize yourself with the basic steps of financially and legally planning your estate. This includes understanding the function of a will, the different types of trusts, asset transfer, tax control, and a focus on charitable intent to non-profit organizations.

This webinar is free, with a suggested donation of $5.

Sign up for the Zoom link at http://tiny.cc/SC2021Talks

Tuesday, March 2 to Thursday, March 18

The Hillsborough Township Credit Card Advisory Committee will accept grant applications from March 2-18 for the first round of 2021 grants.

Applications will be made available at www.hillsborough-nj.org or can be picked up in the Administration Office for any township based non-profit, senior or youth organizations to apply for grants up to $2,000, which are funded through the Hillsborough Rewards Credit Card Program.

New this year, the application will be able to be completed online by attaching the quotes and submitting electronically.

To date, the Hillsborough Rewards Credit Card Program has awarded nearly $90,000 in grants to community based non-profit organizations that serve township youth and seniors.

The credit card program is at no cost to the taxpayers of Hillsborough. The program allows individuals or businesses to sign up for the special Hillsborough Township Rewards Visa Credit Card that gives back a portion of every charge, in the form of grants, to nonprofit local youth and senior citizen groups as recommended by the Credit Card Advisory Committee and approved by the Township Committee.

For more information on the Affinity Hillsborough Rewards Visa Credit Card, visit www.affinityfcu.com/credit-cards/hillsborough-rewards-visa.aspx, call the Member Service Center at 800-325-0808, or stop by the Hillsborough Branch of Affinity Federal Credit Union.

Thursday, March 4

Assemblyman Andrew Zwicker, representing New Jersey’s 16th Legislative District, is honoring National Hug a G.I. Day on March 4 by hosting a virtual veterans conference from 10 a.m. to noon.

Following the conference, there will be a Veterans Claims Clinic which allows veterans, dependents, and their family members to speak privately with a representative from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) about existing claims or concerns.

The morning conference features experts discussing disability compensation and financial benefits, pensions, healthcare, vocational rehab, nursing home access, and educational benefits.

The speakers are representatives of the VA Newark Regional office; the VA New Jersey Healthcare System; the VA Pension Management Center; Trenton Vet Center; NJ Department of Military and Veterans Affairs; Mercer and Somerset County Veteran Services Officers.

A Q&A segment will follow the presentations.

To register for the morning conference, call 732-823-1684 or email AsmZwicker@njleg.org or sign up via Event Brite at www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-veterans-conference-hosted-by-assemblyman-andrew-zwicker-tickets-140858813503

The Zoom link will be sent out about a week before the event.

Veterans who would like a Claims Clinic appointment (scheduled in 30-minute increments from noon to 6 p.m.) with an expert from the VA Newark Regional Office may sign up by calling 732-823-1684 or emailing AsmZwicker@njleg.org

The Princeton University Art Museum and the Arts Council of Princeton will present “Rendering Clothing and Drapery” at 8 p.m. March 4, inspired by a Greek Statuette of Nike from the Hellenistic period.

In this sculpture, the goddess of victory wears a clinging chiton with a long overfold that reveals the lines of her voluptuous body. This class will focus on the basic shapes of clothing and the anatomy of folds to better understand the mechanics of drapery.

Each week’s lesson features works from the museum’s collections and is introduced by a student tour guide. Join in live via Zoom, using materials available at home.

Details and free registration are available at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-03/art-making-drawing-collections-rendering-clothing-and-drapery

First Thursdays, March 4 to June 3

The Sourland Conservancy will kick off a new monthly series of live music shows featuring New Jersey artists.

The Sourland Mountain Happy Hour will be offered via Zoom on the first Thursday of each month, from 6-7 p.m. through June 3.

The current schedule is March 4 Pat Foran, April 1 Jake Thistle, May 6 AS IS Jazz, and June 3 James Popik & Supernova.

Tickets are on sale for $10. Ticket holders will receive a link to the event.

Sign up via http://tiny.cc/SCHappyHour.

Through Saturday, March 6

On view in the Arts Council of Princeton’s Taplin Gallery through March 6 is “Legends of the Arts,” a Black History Month exhibit.

Presented by Museums in Motion, visitors are invited to take a stroll through decades of culture and excellence related to some of the most notable individuals in American history. Legendary figures such as poet and author Langston Hughes, actor and singer Paul Robeson, actress Lena Horne, and Motown singing sensation The Supremes will be featured, to name a few.

All ages are invited to view this display at 102 Witherspoon St., Princeton.

To learn more, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org.

First and third Saturdays, through April

Every first and third Saturday through April, the West Windsor Community Farmers Market is held outdoors, rain, snow or shine, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at MarketFair on Route 1 in West Windsor/Princeton.

Available is fresh produce, coastal seafood, farm fresh eggs, artisan cheese, fresh pasta and sauces, soups and chili, pastured meats and poultry, gluten-free baked goods, alpaca fiber wear, and more.

Yes We Can! food drive volunteers are set up at the outdoor market, where they collect cash donations from visitors to buy fresh produce from the farmers.

The dates are March 6 and 20, and April 3 and 17.

Enter the market from the Meadow Road side parking lot in front of the AMC Theater.

For more information about the market, visit westwindsorfarmersmarket.org.

For information or to volunteer for Yes We CAN! Food Drives, visit https://arminarm.org/yeswecanfooddrives/.

Saturday, March 6

The Watershed Institute will hold a Winter Fairy Festival on March 6 in person for ages 2 and up at 31 Titus Mill Road, Pennington.

Build winter fairy cottages using natural materials, search for fairies hidden at each activity station using a scavenger hunt sheet, create crafts like bird feeders and snowflake ornaments, and play fairy games such as fairy ring toss and magic gem search.

Bundle up for this all outdoors event.

Wings and wands encouraged.

Masks, social distancing, and adult attendance required. For information on policies for in-person programs, visit https://thewatershed.org/in-person-program-policies/

Cost is $10 for adults, or $5 for children 2 and older. Discount available for members.

Cancellations received at least 48 hours in advance are eligible for a refund, if applicable.

For more information, email egallos@thewatershed.org

Explore your creativity at Grounds for Sculpture (GFS) with a unique ArtBox focused on reflecting, creating and sharing.

This activity designed for children 5-12 years of age can be completed with family and friends at GFS, school, home or traveling.

ArtBoxes are available for visitors from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6 at the Visitor Center Front Door, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, with a timed admission ticket only.

The cost is $10 for members or $15 for non-members.

Purchase of ArtBoxes supports family programs for the Hamilton and Trenton community.

For more information, visit www.groundsforsculpture.org/events/artbox-15/

The students who signed up to participate in Princeton’s Department of Music’s Fall 2020 Opera Performance course expected to perform a staged version of “La Calisto,” Francesco Cavalli’s 17th-century opera, in Richardson Auditorium at the end of the term.

The arrival of the pandemic quickly necessitated the creation of a virtual opera, recorded with phone cameras from students’ homes scattered across the world, in a production conducted by Performance Program Director Michael Pratt, directed by Christopher Mattaliano, edited by videographer Christopher McDonald, and with dramaturgy by Department Chair Wendy Heller.

“La Calisto” will premiere on March 6 as a three-episode series on the Department of Music’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/channel/UCE03_6jE29C_5d61Lwm51WA

The episodes will remain available for on-demand streaming following the premiere.

Sunday, March 7

The 14th annual Adath Israel Sacks-Wilner Holocaust Education Program will be presented at 12:30 p.m. March 7 via Zoom.

Two years ago, attendees of the program heard the story of the late Hetty Komjathy, whose parents hid two Jewish families in the organ loft of their Rotterdam church.

Now, the rest of the story from two descendants of the hidden will be presented.

Cousins Daphne Geismar and Sharon Strauss, one in Connecticut and the other in Israel, both discovered “Holocaust drawers” filled with letters, pictures and memoirs which Geismar turned into the book “Invisible Years: A Family’s Collected Account of Separation and Survival during the Holocaust in the Netherlands.”

In this presentation, hear about the breathtaking stories of nine family members from two generations, ingeniously woven together and linked to historical events.

To register and receive the Zoom link, call 609-896-4977.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra will present a recording of live performances of Respighi’s “Ancient Airs and Dances, Suite III” and Puccini’s “I Crisantemi,” conducted by Rossen Milanov, at 4 p.m. March 7.

Harpist Alexander Boldachev performs his own compositions for solo harp, as well as works by Smetana and Piazzolla.

Tickets are $15 per device access link, which includes the digital program and on-demand video for one week following the performance.

For more information, visit princetonsymphony.org or call 609 497-0020.

A family meditation practice will be held from 1-2 p.m. March 7 on site, outdoors, at Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton.

The cost is $10 for members or $25 for non-members. Children are $5 for members or $15 for non-members.

To register, visit www.groundsforsculpture.org/events/family-meditation-4/

Monday, March 8

The Historical Society of Princeton (HSP) at Updike Farmstead will present a lecture on The Roaring Twenties from 7-8:30 p.m. March 8.

One hundred years later, there is a continued fascination with the 1920s and how a surge of innovation and cultural milestones emerged out of the ashes of World War I.

Eric Burns, author of “1920: The Year That Made the Decade Roar,” will look back at that critical (and often misunderstood) time, highlighting events that set the tone for the century that followed.

Free and open to the public, this program will be offered on Zoom and streamed live on HSP’s Facebook page.

To register for the Zoom link, visit https://princetonhistory.org/events/1920-the-year-that-made-the-decade-roar/

Through Tuesday, March 9

The Lawrence Township Public School District is accepting applications for the anticipated 2021–22 preschool programs for 3- and 4-year-olds who are typically developing or who have special needs.

The Ben Franklin Elementary School program will meet from 9:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. weekdays, and the Lawrenceville Elementary School program will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. weekdays.

Bus transportation will not be provided.

Eligibility for the Preschool Program requires that children must be at least 3 or 4 years of age (no older than 5 years of age on or before Oct. 1, 2021), be a resident of Lawrence Township, and be toilet trained.

Preschool applications are available at the Board of Education office, 2565 Princeton Pike; Ben Franklin Elementary main office, 2939 Princeton Pike; Lawrenceville Elementary main office, 40 Craven Lane; Administration Building, 2565 Princeton Pike; or online at www.ltps.org/Page/3434

Return the completed application to Rebecca Guenther, Supervisor of Student Services, 2565 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville 08648, no later than March 9.

For more information, call the Department of Student Services at 609-671-5430.

Tuesday, March 9

The Arts Council of Princeton takes pride in its diverse community of artists, authors and creatives of all disciplines.

“In Conversation” is a curated series of discussions designed to celebrate and connect those who make art and those who love art. Breaking down the barriers between artist and art-appreciator, In Conversation delves into inspiration, studio practice and artistic aspirations.

Robin Resch, fine art photographer and current ACP Artist-in-Residence, will be in conversation with Timothy M. Andrews, art collector and major supporter of the Residency program, for a virtual conversation from 7-8:30 p.m.

Register at www.artscouncilofprinceton.org

Wednesday, March 10 through end of April

“Locks on the Canal,” an exhibit of creative photographic images by Joseph DeFay presenting the simpler aspects of everyday life seen with renewed beauty, will be on display at Bell’s Tavern Dining Room, 183 N. Union St., Lambertville, from March 10 through the end of April.

The tavern is open for dinner daily.

Call 609-397-2226 for reservations.

Thursday, March 11

Cheryl Gould, the former senior vice president of NBC News, will present a discussion on her career in broadcast journalism at 7 p.m March 11. The live virtual program is sponsored by the MOSAIC Cultural Series of Adath Israel Congregation in Lawrenceville.

Gould will share her personal stories about major world events, the impact of technology on journalism today, and the evolving role of the media in our world.

She grew up in Burlington County, graduated from Princeton University with honors and attended the Sorbonne.

To register for “Off the Record,” call Adath Israel at 609-896-4977. Leave a name and email address and a Zoom link will be sent.

This event is open to the community.

The West Windsor Bicycle and Pedestrian Alliance will hold its 15th annual meeting from 7-8:30 p.m. March 11 via Zoom.

This year’s theme is “Local routes to bike and walk.”

There will be presentations by the TransVirginia Bikepacking Route about a bike tour, and about favorite local and biking routes.

Paul Mickiewicz of Bike Walk Montclair will offer a guest presentation.

Afterward, the trustees will be elected.

The meeting is open to the public.

Email wwbikeped@gmail.com for more information.

To join the meeting, visit https://zoom.us/j/4385469944?pwd=M1V1K05zV0JWSjFPa0ovSWtINmVrdz09#success

Meeting ID is 438 546 9944 using password K7U3iA

To become a member or renew memberships, visit https://wwbpa.org/get-involved/become-a-member/

An artist talk with Glenn Ligon and Hilton Als will be presented by the Princeton University Art Museum at 5:30 p.m. March 11.

Ligon, whose work draws on literature and history to explore race, language, desire and identity, joins Pulitzer Prize–winning author and critic Hilton Als to discuss the ways in which art can engage and rethink the most urgent issues of our time.

Details and free registration available at https://artmuseum.princeton.edu/calendar/2021-03/artist-talk-glenn-ligon-and-hilton-als

The Princeton Mercer Region Young Professionals group will hold a network and trivia night celebrating St. Patrick’s Day from 4-5:15 p.m. March 11.

Mix, mingle, and virtually compete for the opportunity to win prizes.

To register, visit https://web.princetonmercerchamber.org/events/YoungProfessionals%20Networking%20Trivia-963/details

Rosa Yoo will discuss current forest health threats that are present in the state, how to identify them, the damage they cause, and any management recommendations during a virtual workshop titled “Forest Threats,” presented by the Sourland Conservancy at 7 p.m. March 11.

Yoo will also cover some threats that have been detected in neighboring states, and who to contact to report any suspicious findings. Some of those threats include emerald ash borer, beech leaf disease, oak wilt, bacterial leaf scorch and winter moth.

This webinar is free, with a suggested donation of $5.

Sign up at http://tiny.cc/SC2021Talks

Select days, March 11-23

Morven Museum & Garden will present the Grand Homes & Gardens Distinguished Speakers Series at 6:30 p.m. March 11, 16 and 23.

This year’s theme is “The Woman of the House.”

The schedule is: Lyndhurst Castle, New York, Feb. 23; Harbor Hill and Beacon Towers, Long Island, March 11; Globe House and Gertrude Jekyll’s garden, March 16; and The Mount, March 23.

The program is all virtual.

To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-homes-gardens-distinguished-speakers-series-2021-tickets-133788391681

Through Friday, March 12

Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2021 grant program for volunteer fire departments, ambulance squads and first aid squads located within the company’s service areas.

Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.

To apply, organizations must complete the application available at www.newjerseyamwater.com under News & Community, Community Involvement.

The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000.

The deadline to apply is March 12. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community.

Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting applications for hundreds of jobs throughout state parks, forests and natural and historic sites.

Available positions include naturalists, history educators, visitor service assistants, trail stewards, office assistants, lifeguards and maintenance personnel.

COVID-19 protocols are followed and all employees are provided with the essential personal protective equipment needed while at work.

To learn more about which locations are accepting applications or to apply for a specific position, visit www.nj.gov/dep/workinparks

Applicants for all positions are encouraged to check with the park office of their choice by March 12 about specific positions, scheduling and other job-related inquiries. Applications should be submitted as soon as possible.

Peak season is Memorial Day through Labor Day, although some parks fill part-time positions year-round depending on operational need. The State Park Service and State Park Police will work with applicants, such as students and teachers, whose availability may be limited to weekends during certain periods of the year.

The type and number of positions vary by location, depending on the types of recreational and educational activities each site offers. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Salary rates start at $12 per hour.

Seasonal staff are required to work weekends and holidays because park facilities are open seven days a week. Most jobs are outdoors.

Second Fridays, beginning March 12

Those who are eager to expand their knowledge of educational, cultural and community issues can join the YWCA Princeton Area Newcomers & Friends for Friday with Friends, either socially distanced and masked in person, or virtually via Zoom.

Listen to acclaimed speakers from business, political, civic and educational circles talk from 1-3 p.m. every second Friday of the month unless there is a holiday conflict.

The current schedule includes a comedian on March 12, a talk by Trish Chambers on Supreme Court justices on April 9, a spring events for members only on May 14, and a year-end picnic for members only on June 11.

RSVP required. Email newcomersmembership@ywcaprinceton.org or visit www.ywcaprinceton.org/newcomers for more information.

Saturdays, through March 13

The Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory’s (PPPL) 36-year tradition of offering weekly informative talks on a wide variety of science subjects continues with a live online version.

The Ronald E. Hatcher Science on Saturday Lecture Series resumes from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays through March 13, on the Zoom virtual meeting platform.

The series kicks off with a lecture on “The Renaissance of the Stellarator Fusion Concept,” by PPPL physicist David Gates, head of Advanced Projects. Stellarators, a type of fusion energy facility that has twisty coils, were invented by PPPL founder Lyman Spitzer in the 1950s. The complex devices have been a less popular choice for fusion experiments than donut-shaped tokamaks but are making a come-back as scientists find new approaches to stellarator design.

Other highlights include a talk by Geeta Govindarajoo, professor of chemistry at Rutgers University, on the intersection between chemistry and art. Govindarajoo will discuss the role of chemistry in creating and restoring art and detecting forgeries.

Post questions for the speaker by tweeting to @PPPLsSciEd or #scionsat.

The remaining schedule is:

Feb. 27: Tracy Drain, of NASA, “Mars Exploration Program”

March 6: Sophia Gershman, PPPL, “Plasma Science Response to the COVID-19 Pandemic”

March 13: Kory Evans, Rice University, “Ecology and Evolution of Teleost Fishes”

Recordings of the talks will be posted on the Science Education website a few weeks after the initial viewing.

For more information, visit energy.gov/science.

Saturday, March 13

“Simply Delicious: Nutrition for Life” will be presented from 1-2 p.m. March 13 both in-person at Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton, and digitally.

Instructor Kendra Thatcher will discuss eating for a healthy lifestyle at all stages of life.

Participants will answer their own private nutrition assessment look at lifestyle, personal health, environment, habits and culture.

Thatcher will offer healthful and sustainable tweaks which are geared toward improving the relationship with food.

The cost is $25 for members or $35 for non-members.

To register, visit www.groundsforsculpture.org/events/simply-delicious-nutrition-for-life/

Rx: Laughter will be presented by West Windsor Arts from 7-8:30 p.m. March 13.

Hosted by “American Hasi” star Tushar Singh and West Windsor Arts board member Andrew Morris, the event will feature live performances by four standup comedians, an online silent art auction and bistro boxes from the West Windsor Farmers Market.

Not recommended for children under 17; parental discretion is advised.

For ticket information or to purchase a bistro box, visit https://westwindsorarts.org/event/rx-laughter/

A Meditation and Mindfulness workshop will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon March 13 on site, outdoors at Grounds for Sculpture, 80 Sculptors Way, Hamilton.

The cost is $20 for members or $30 for non-members.

To register, visit www.groundsforsculpture.org/events/meditation-and-mindfulness-4/

Sunday, March 14

The Titusville Presbyterian Church will present Stoneheart Bluegrass Band for a concert from 6-8 p.m. March 14 at the church, 48 River Dr., Titusville section of Hopewell Township.

The church follows all CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask wearing.

Cost is $15. Family pricing is available. Tickets must be purchased in advance to guarantee seating. Tickets will only be sold at the door if seats remain available.

For more information, call the church office at 609-737-1385 or visit www.titusvillechurch.org.

Monday, March 15

Voices Chorale NJ will present an Irish Coffeehouse concert with “Uncle” Gerry Dignan at 7:30 p.m. March 15.

Dedicated to keeping the Celtic heritage alive, he will perform a range of music from ballads to fast Irish “mouth music.”

Admission is $15.

Sign up at www.voiceschoralenj.org

Tuesday, March 16

Small World Coffee experts will join the Arts Council of Princeton live from their Rocky Hill Roaster and Witherspoon Street café to talk beans, blends, and how to extract the most flavor from your preferred brewing method from 7-8 p.m. March 16.

Registration includes the virtual webinar, with the option to add a bag of Small World’s coffee and a handmade mug from the ACP Ceramics Studio.

The cost is $25 to access the live webinar; $40 for the webinar and a small bag of coffee; or $60 access to the webinar plus coffee and the mug.

All proceeds benefit the Arts Council’s community programs.

More information and registration are available at http://artscouncilofprinceton.org/events/the-art-of-the-perfect-cup/?view_year=2021&view_month=03&view_day=16

The next Westminster Conservatory at Nassau video will be released at 12:15 p.m. March 18 as a video embedded in the Nassau Presbyterian Church website, www.nassauchurch.org/westminster-conservatory-recitals/

The artists will be duo pianists Phyllis Alpert Lehrer and Suzanne Lehrer.

A new Westminster Conservatory at Nassau video will be available on the church website at 12:15 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month.

This program is made possible in part by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts.

Thursday, March 18

Learn about spring-blooming wildflowers in the Sourlands at 7 p.m. March 18.

Betty Horn is an avid botanist with knowledge of local wildflowers. She has taught courses and led walks on wildflowers for the Princeton Adult School and other local organizations since 1984.

This webinar is free, with a suggested donation of $5.

Sign up at http://tiny.cc/SC2021Talks

Third Thursdays, beginning March 18

YWCA Princeton Area Newcomers & Friends holds Social Coffee as a way to learn about the organization, meet members and find opportunities to explore interests and community.

The sessions are held from 9:30-11 a.m. every third Thursday of each month unless there is a holiday conflict. The next scheduled dates are March 18, April 15, May 20 and June 17.

This will be a virtual gathering via Zoom.

For more information, email newcomersmembership@ywcaprinceton.org or visit www.ywcaprinceton.org/newcomers

Through Saturday, March 20

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of New Jersey holds a fundraising campaign each spring for Student of the Year, recognizing the student(s) who raise the most money in a 7-week competition to benefit blood cancer patients and their families.

Students from Hopewell Valley Central High School (HVCHS) have participated in this campaign for the last 5 years, raising over $220,000.

In two of those years, HVCHS students won the competition which, in addition to raising much-needed funds for blood cancer research and patient services, provides a college scholarship and other awards to individuals and teams that participate.

This year there are two teams from HVCHS participating. The first is Bulldogs Bite Back, which is considered a legacy team. Brothers Will and Danny Rollo were nominated as the legacy candidates to take over from Michael Stivala and Hailey Addonizio, the 2020 Student of the Year first runners-up. These brothers participate in memory of their mother, Ann Rollo, who passed away from colon cancer in December of 2019.

The second candidate is Sofie Ragins, a junior at HVCHS. Sofie was also nominated by Michael Stivala. Her team name is Red and Black Fight Back.

To donate to Bulldogs Bite Back, visit https://events.llsorg/nj/snjsoy21/bbiteback. To donate to Red and Black Fight Back, visit https://events.lls.org/nj/snjsoy21/rfightback.

The competition ends on March 20 with a virtual grand finale.

Saturday, March 20

The Miss New Jersey-New York Collegiate USA inaugural pageant will be held at the Hyatt Regency Princeton in Princeton on March 20.

Young ladies, ages 13-29, will participate in collegiate and high school divisions.

All contestants receive a college scholarship sponsored by Marymount University and the opportunity to win additional cash scholarships and awards.

The annual event, its national pageant celebrates and rewards young women who are college-bound, current degree seekers with higher education exposure, or seeking help to pay student loan debt with career opportunities, cash and college scholarships. The pageant aspirations are to recognize and incentivize young women to receive scholarships for higher education, and become positive role models, all while building a strong sisterhood.

The New Jersey-New York Pageant is a preliminary to the Miss Collegiate USA National event to be held this summer in Greenville, South Carolina.

Winners of the state pageant will receive the official state crown, rhinestone embroidered state banner, her entry fee into the national pageant, a cash scholarship, prize package and become eligible to compete in the inaugural 2021 Miss Collegiate USA/Miss High School National Pageant for an opportunity to win a $40,000 college scholarship to Marymount University, $5,000 cash scholarship, and many other awards.

In 2021 the organization anticipates to award over $500,000 in scholarships, cash and awards.

In addition, a university fair is scheduled during the week of the national pageant. For additional information on the fair, visit www.misscollegiateusa.org/universityfair

Apply for the pageant at www.misscollegiateusa.org/nj-nypageant

For more information, visit www.misscollegiateusa.org

Hightstown’s Got Talent will take place on March 20 via Zoom.

For a preview of the 2021 showcase, visit www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR276xd_HaKJMv1CHdS_B3PgDltotaQ-jt0scdITAnmnxSAnU0mFf4_zbWM&feature=youtu.be&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery&v=bVMG6bFqKqo

Sunday, March 21

The Dryden Ensemble will celebrate Bach’s 336th birthday at 3 p.m. March 21 with a streaming of their live concert of Bach’s “St. John Passion: The Mardi Considine Spring Concert” recorded on March 13, 2020, at All Saints Church in Princeton.

The intimate production of this masterpiece uses a choir of eight singers, as Bach did, with a small orchestra of 18th-century instruments.

The ensemble is led by Scott Metcalfe, the acclaimed director of “Blue Heron.”

Ticket prices range from $10-$50.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit drydenensemble.org.

Through Monday, March 22

The League of Women Voters of Lawrence Township (LWVLT) will offer its annual Youth Leadership Award for 2021.

The LWVLT will award one high school senior $1,000 for exemplifying youth leadership in their community. Graduating high school seniors should highlight how they have shown civic leadership in their community.

The requirements are intentionally broad to offer opportunity to non-traditional ideas of civic action; however, preference will be given to projects that align with the League values and mission.

The League will present one or more awards in late May.

Submissions are due by March 22. Email LWVofLawrence@gmail.com with either a one-page essay, a one-minute video, or any other creative work to be considered.

For more information, visit www.lwvlt.org/

Tuesday, March 23

Artis Senior Living at Princeton Junction will feature “I’ll Do the Remembering: A Daughter’s Journey Through Alzheimer’s,” presented by Ashley Campbell, singer, songwriter, Alzheimer’s advocate and daughter of Glen Campbell.

Campbell will share insights and experiences from caring for her father at 5:30 p.m. March 23 via a free webinar.

Register by March 22 by visiting theartisway.com/princetonevents

Wednesday, March 24

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey will partner with the Somerset County Youth Services Commission for a virtual program that caters to educators and caregivers at 5 p.m. March 24 focusing on the early warning signs of mental health exhaustion and to teach attendees techniques that aid in developing healthy habits.

For more information, or to register: sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4718473.

Thursday, March 25

The Trolley Car in the House: The Rescue of Trenton Transit No. 288 will be presented at 7 p.m. March 25 via Zoom.

J.R. May will present a program on the trolley, which was found embedded in a Hamilton home that was being demolished. It was rescued and is in the process of being restored.

The program will include information about finding the car, the history of the car, moving of the car, efforts to develop drawings of the missing elements of the car and opportunities for the public to volunteer to assist with the effort.

The talk will also mention inspiration and experience gained from the restoration of a Pennsylvania RR 1915 N6b caboose, or “cabin car” which, like the 288, is a wood body on a steel frame.

Registration is required at tinyurl.com/TrentonTrolley288

Co-sponsored by Hopewell Branch of the Mercer County Library, Hopewell Valley Historical Society and the Hopewell Museum.

Through Wednesday, March 31

Teens across the state can begin submitting entries for the 26th Annual New Jersey Teen Media Contest, which highlights the New Jersey Human Services’ mission to support families, especially during these challenging times.

The contest, run by the Division of Family Development, is open to all New Jersey middle and high school-aged children.

The 2021 contest challenges teens to illustrate – through art or the written word – how they and their loved ones have supported each other through all of the changes that have happened this year, from remote schooling to finding new ways to stay connected to friends and family.

All entries must be postmarked no later than March 31.

Staff from the Division of Family Development and its Office of Child Support Services will judge the contest. Winners will be selected in first, second, and third places in both the middle and high school groups, for each of the two entry categories. Typically, winning students are recognized at an awards ceremony in mid-May, but a final decision on an awards ceremony will be made at a later date based on the status of the public health emergency and related health and safety guidelines.

Winning entries from the contest will be included in the 2022 Office of Child Support Calendar, as well as potentially being included as part of the office’s marketing materials. A number of honorable mention entries will also be selected for possible inclusion in both areas.

The 2021 calendar can be viewed or downloaded from the contest homepage, www.NJTeenMedia.org, to serve as inspiration for the teens. The website also provides the official rules, frequently asked questions, entry forms, a look at the winners and honorable mentions from previous contests and other important contest information.

Teachers and administrators can register their school by visiting www.NJTeenMedia.org or by contacting Matthew Cossel at 937-207-7627 or matthew.cossel@efkgroup.com. School registration is not required for direct student entry.

For complete submission guidelines, visit www.NJTeenMedia.org.

For more information about child support services, call 1-877-NJKIDS1 or visit www.NJChildSupport.org.

New Jersey American Water is accepting applications for green project funding through its Environmental Grant Program.

The program offers grants of $1,000 to $10,000 for qualifying innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies throughout the company’s service areas.

New Jersey American Water will award the grants on a competitive basis and select projects based on various criteria including goals, impact, innovation, design and sustainability. The nature of the project’s collaboration with other community organizations as well as its overall community engagement will also be considered.

All applicants are expected to outline specific, measurable goals for projects in their proposals. At the conclusion of the grant project, the lead organization must provide a written report on the project results/impact.

Grant recipients will be notified in mid-April.

More information and application requirements can be obtained directly at newjerseyamwater.com/community.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation announced that grant applications are being accepted for the Youth Corps Urban Gateway Enhancement program. The program provides employment opportunities to underserved youth and young adults through community-service projects.

NJDOT’s Division of Civil Rights and Affirmative Action administers the Youth Corps program and is soliciting applications from local government agencies, non-profits, and other community-based organizations with established youth programs for participation in this seasonal program.

The application deadline is March 31.

The program provides employment opportunities with on-the-job training to at-risk youth and young adults ages 16-25 who have experienced barriers to employment. The participants will receive life skills training and employment experience in transportation enhancement projects through paid summer/fall employment.

Participants will gain work experience that may help them succeed in future efforts to obtain jobs. Communities will benefit from projects that create attractive gateways for residents and visitors.

Grant proposals should focus on enhancing aesthetics in areas near state roads. Preference will be given to applications that address urban communities.

Approved proposals will receive a federally-funded grant of up to $32,000 for their community gateway project. Each grant will support stipends for approximately ten young adults and a supervisor, as well as equipment and supplies.

To apply, visit http://www.state.nj.us/transportation/community/cleanupnj/youth.shtm

Or, contact NJDOT’s Division of Civil Rights and Affirmative Action by phone at 609-963-2047 or email at DOT-CRAA.YouthCorpsProgram@dot.nj.gov.

East Windsor is sponsoring a gun safety program, through which gun locks will be distributed free of charge to any East Windsor resident.

The program will run through the end of March.

Township residents can obtain free safety locks at the township police/court facility located at 80 One Mile Road, by contacting Detective Brian Gorski at 609-448-5678, ext. 236.

The gun locks are made available to the township at no cost through Project ChildSafe. Project ChildSafe is the nation’s largest firearms safety program, and is sponsored by the National Shooting Sports Foundation.

Through April

To register for Little League Baseball and Softball in Cranbury, Plainsboro and West Windsor, visit www.wwll.org and click the “Register Today” tab.

The season is expected to begin in mid-April and end in mid-June. Those dates will remain flexible.

COVID-19 protocols will continue to be firmly in place for the spring, and full compliance with all protocols is expected of everyone in the program.

If a family has a credit from last Spring, that credit will be manually applied by the league after registration. Parents cannot apply the credit during the online registration process. Once WWLL applies the credit, the parent will receive a receipt reflecting that the credit has been applied and any remaining balances/credits.

Tuesday, April 6

The regularly scheduled meeting of the East Windsor Township Council set for 5:30 p.m. April 6 will include a municipal consent hearing on the Comcast renewal application for consent to own, operate, extend and maintain a cable television and cable communication system in the township.

Members of the public who wish to participate via Zoom can join the meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/j/95466318433?pwd=NnFBejM5TWZTcE11dWtVVHdjemhYZz09 using Meeting ID 954 6631 8433 and passcode 770239.

Members of the public who wish to join by telephone can call 646-558-8656 using the same ID and passcode.

Copies of the application are on file with the municipal clerk and can be reviewed by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. For more information, call 609-443-4000.

Through Thursday, April 15

Robbinsville Hamilton Rotary Club is offering the Don Carrington Vocational/Trade School Scholarship to seniors from Mercer County. Visit www.rhrotary.org/scholarships for information and online applications. Submission deadline is April 15.

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will not be offered this tax season at any site in Mercer County because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, AARP is offering an alternative this year called the AARP Alternative Tax Preparation program (ATP). The ATP program provides direct taxpayer access to free online tax software for this year’s taxes as well as video and/or phone assistance with a certified AARP tax assister.

Rather than doing the tax return for taxpayers, certified AARP tax assisters help taxpayers prepare their own online returns.

Taxpayers can get more information about the Alternative Tax Preparation program at aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.

The Tax-Aide program intends to resume preparing tax returns at Mercer County sites next year.

Through Monday, April 19

The Princeton Festival’s 15th annual piano competition is open to pianists from around the world, with an entry deadline of April 19.

To enter the competition, artists must submit a video of themselves performing a designated piece of music. Participants compete for cash prizes and certificates, plus the Richard Tang Yuk award, named for the festival’s founding artistic director, given to the best performer overall.

The professionally adjudicated competition is organized into seven categories:

Four age categories for solo performers from 6 to 18 years old.

Open Class I for soloists and Piano Four-Hands for all competitors up to 25 years old

Open Class II, new for 2021, for solo professionals and lifelong amateurs 26 or older

Full information and an entry application is available at https://princetonfestival.org/2021-piano-competition-rules/.

Winners in all categories will be announced after the Finalists’ Concert, which will stream online on June 6.

Monday, April 19

Alex Meakem, soprano, and Michael Banks, baritone, will present vocal selections “a piacere,” or “as we like it,” drawn from the late 19th and 20th centuries, at 7:30 p.m. April 19 through a concert by Voices Chorale NJ.

The concert will feature works by Puccini, Sondheim and Lloyd Weber, with commentary by Dr. David McConnell.

Admission is $15.

Sign up at www.voiceschoralenj.org

Saturday, April 24

A stream cleanup co-sponsored by The Watershed Institute and East Windsor Township will be held from 9-11 a.m. April 24 at at Etra Lake Park, 9 Disbrow Hill Road, East Windsor, rain or shine.

The Watershed Institute is developing a detailed plan to ensure everyone’s safety, with precautionary measures including required mask wearing, social distancing, provision of hand sanitizer and mandatory pre-registration in accordance with all state and federal guidelines. The full program will be shared when finalized by The Watershed Institute.

A virtual cleanup option also will be offered by The Watershed Institute.

For more information or to express interest, visit www.thewatershed.org or contact Erin Stretz at estretz@thewatershed.org or 609-737-3735, ext. 17.

Through April 29

The Mercer County Library has partnered with Rider University for their first virtual Tournees Film Festival, to be held through April 29.

Rider will screen a series of six films drawn from across the French-speaking world, thanks to a grant from the FACE Foundation.

All screenings are virtual.

All screenings are free and open to the Mercer County Library and Rider communities.

Registration is required. Visit https://guides.rider.edu/tournees

Through May

Princeton University Concerts (PUC) is expanding its digital offerings for the remainder of the 2020-21 season to replace planned in-person concerts, many of which will be rescheduled to future seasons.

The university’s performing arts series has recast all of its virtual programming to directly address socially relevant topics. This includes: a new podcast series, Breathe in Music, bringing PUC’s popular Live Music Meditation series to a digital format; a new series of conversations with musicians and prominent arts thinkers about the impact of COVID-19 on the performing arts hosted by multidisciplinary artist and WNYC host Helga Davis; the release of new video episodes of mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato’s Sing for Today, in which the opera star responds to current events through the lens of song and conversations; and virtual performances and live Q&As with world-renowned musicians to continue PUC’s Watch Party series.

Most of this digital content will be available to the public at no charge.

For more information about Princeton University Concerts, contact Dasha Koltunyuk at dkoltuny@princeton.edu or 609-258-6024.



The Princeton Adult School is offering predominately online and a few in-person COVID-safe classes for the spring, presenting a selection of 152 courses, including:

Lecture series on Africa, “Up Close and Personal: Africa;”

History courses, such as “Nineteenth Century America Through the Prism of Five Extraordinary Elections” and closer to home “From Village to Town: The Transformation of Princeton between 1890 and 1910;”

Writing skills for a variety of personal and professional reasons;

Making objects with the hands – doodling, knitting, jewelry making, woodworking, photography;

Making music by one’s voice, harmonica, ukulele, piano, mandolin;

Playing games (bridge, MahJong, chess;

Improving business and workplace skills;

“Spring Wildflowers,” “Therapy Walks,” “Nature Walk” and “Name That Tree.”

To participate, visit www.princetonadultschool.org to register for classes. For assistance, call the office at 609-683-1101.

“Performing Healing: Rituals & Repetition,” an exhibition by Diana Chen, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Visual Arts, will be viewable online at 185nassau.art through May.

The Princeton University senior will exhibit new work exploring the therapeutic role of rituals and repetition during times of crisis and change. Using found objects, personal items and other memorabilia, the work depicts healing as an alchemical performance in which we re-live, re-tell and re-enact through simple repetitions of movement. Drawing inspiration from Buddhism, Jungian psychology and creation myths, the work seeks to re-trace the symbolic journey from distress and fragmentation to healing and wholeness.

Free and available to the public.

For more information, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/events/healing-narratives-senior-thesis-exhibition-diana-chen/

Princeton Dance Festival Reimagined, presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Dance, will be viewable online through May.

The virtual edition of the annual Princeton Dance Festival recorded in December features diverse, professional choreographers bringing their aesthetics to the question of dance in the COVID era working with Princeton dance students.

In works led by Peter Chu, Francesca Harper, Rebecca Lazier, Dean Moss, Silas Riener and Olivier Tarpaga, students explored the intersections of dance and multimedia performance, digital animation, filmmaking, site-based work and music.

Each evening is a completely different and unique experience followed by a recorded question-and-answer session with the choreographers.

Free and available to the public.

Video content is closed captioned.

To view the recordings, visit https://arts.princeton.edu/academics/dance/past-events/2020-21/princeton-dance-festival-reimagined-2020/

“All Her Power: 50th Anniversary of Princeton Undergraduate Coeducation Theater Project,” presented by the Lewis Center for the Arts’ Program in Theater, will be held virtually online through May.

The first undergraduate co-ed class arrived at Princeton University in the fall of 1969. In celebration of this milestone in 2019, the Program in Theater facilitated journalistic research by three generations of Princeton women – current students, professional artist alumnae, and the first generation of graduating women – to culminate in a theatrical event exploring the experiences of women at the University. Students were paired with professional artist alumnae to research and create new, short performances about women who graduated from Princeton in the first few years of co-education at Princeton.

The process, led by Program in Theater Director Jane Cox and Lecturer in Theater and Princeton alumna Suzanne Agins ’97 working with student-alumnae pairs, culminates in this filmed archive of the work in collaboration with theater and visual arts alumna Milan Eldridge ’20.

Free and available to the public.

The film is closed captioned.

To view the film on demand and read more about the project, visit allherpower.princeton.edu

Rowan College at Burlington County’s Dental Hygiene Clinic will offer free dental care to children ages 13 and under as a continuation of Give Kids a Smile.

Services include screenings, cleanings, fluoride treatments and sealants to protect permanent teeth.

To schedule an appointment, call 856-291-4215.

For more information, visit rcbc.edu/dental.

Thursday, May 6

The Somerset County Library System of New Jersey will partner with the Somerset County Youth Services Commission for a virtual program geared towards students in grades 6-12 and their caregivers, on May 6 at 5 p.m.

During the virtual presentation, attendees will explore the eight keys areas of wellness in life: emotional, physical, social, financial, spiritual, occupational, environmental, and intellectual; their significance; and how to enhance the areas that need improvement.

For more information, or to register: sclsnj.libnet.info/event/4718547.

Saturday, May 15 – Monday, May 23

The Nassau Film Festival (NFF) screens short films and music videos (30 seconds to 20 minutes) in the categories of fiction, documentary, animation, student fiction, horror, music videos, trailers, and episodic.

It will be held virtually this year from May 15-23, instead of at the Princeton Garden Theater.

Best of Festival Awards are given in each of the categories and attendees have a chance to network with actors, actresses, directors, writers, producers and directors of photography at a special festival event. Audience members will also have the opportunity to participate virtually in question and answer panel discussions with filmmakers whose films are selected to screen at the festival.

Over the years, NFF has earmarked funds donated from patrons and sponsors each year to assist various non-profit organizations. Buy a festival pass or make a donation to Feeding America’s Community Food Bank of New Jersey, which has a COVID-19 Response Fund that is helping to ensure local food banks can feed those in need right now, including children who rely on school meals to eat.

For more information, visit nassaufilmfestival.org

Continuing events

French American School Princeton (FASP) is accepting enrollment.

At FASP, students in preschool (3 years old) through grade 8 benefit from a rigorous bilingual curriculum accredited by the Middle State Association Commissions on Elementary and Secondary Schools and the French Ministry of Education; personalized attention thanks to small class sizes; and a multicultural community with more than 30 nationalities represented.

FAPS is located at 75 Mapleton Road, Princeton.

Visit ecoleprinceton.org, call 609-430-3001 or email admissions@ecoleprinceton.org.

McCarter Theatre Center presents Fireside Chats to “spark” conversation in the community.

Filmed on the front lawn of the Princeton theater, student activities, Pulitzer Prize-winners, local business owners and others are interviewed by Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen.

To catch up on past episodes or to subscribe to the free YouTube channel, and to be notified when new episodes become available, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=GI3dS2j-mQA&list=PLqL4nAGyr4JT6UYYM99VHLHlmB2wXqSrF

Cranbury residents age 55 and older can exercise via Zoom.

Classes meet on both Mondays and Thursdays from 10-11 a.m. with instructors Helen and Robin. Zoom opens at about 9:45 a.m. so that members can talk with the instructor and other participants before class.

On the Township of Cranbury website there is a tutorial on how to use Zoom, prepared by the Cranbury Library.

To join, contact Connie Bauder, who will forward three registration forms to complete and return before being sent the invitation to join class.

There is no charge to participate.

Request and send completed registration forms to Bauder at fiddleheadfarms@comcast.net

The Township of Hillsborough is working with Town Planner to produce a 250th anniversary edition of the color printed 2021 calendar, which will be mailed out to every residence in Hillsborough.

This year, the twist is historic pictures to commemorate Hillsborough’s 250-year history. Individuals interested in submitting photographs for consideration can email their high resolution image to pborek@hillsborough-nj.org. There is no guarantee any photo will be used. A photo release will need to accompany the picture. The photo release form is found at www.hillsborough-nj.org The printing of the calendar is funded through the various advertisements contained within the calendar. Contact Jim O’Dowd at 973-650-2736 or jimodowd@townplanner.com for more information regarding advertising.

Westrick Music Academy (WMA), home of Princeton Girlchoir and Princeton Boychoir, is currently enrolling students of all ages in a variety of music education classes, exploring new and engaging ways to build and strengthen musicianship skills.

Young singers in grades 1-2 looking to develop their singing voice and music skills are invited to join Poco Voce. This non-performing music class explores the young singer’s voice. During each lesson, children will focus on tone development and fundamental musical skills, through fun and engaging games and activities.

For musicians in grades 3-12, there are a variety of classes for all levels. Improve piano skills, explore how four chords make up the majority of popular music, or add color to a vocal performance with improv – all from the comfort and safety of your home.

In a group setting, students enjoy social interaction and regular informal performance opportunities as their skills grow. Or take an individual voice lesson to grow singing and performance skills.

Adults will also find opportunities for musical growth with WMA, exploring the piano as more than a solo art form.

For more information on WMA’s music education programs, to register for a class, or to learn more about WMA’s flagship choir programs, visit WestrickMusic.org/education.

Dove Hospice Services of New Jersey seeks compassionate volunteers to provide support to local hospice patients and their families. Hospice patient care volunteers visit with patients in their homes, which can also be nursing facilities or assisted living facilities, at least once a week. They read to the patient, reminisce about their lives, play cards, help with letter writing and provide respite for caregivers. Visits can be virtual, and are either during the day or early evening. Volunteers may also assist with administrative work within the hospice office. Patient care volunteers complete an application and attend a virtual volunteer training program that covers the role of a hospice volunteer. Day and evening virtual training programs are offered. To sign up for the next virtual training class, contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Adams at 732-405-3035 or email deborah@dovehs.com. Hillsborough Parks & Recreation is offering an Independent Study Center designed for families looking for an appropriate setting for their children where they can work independently on their remote learning assignments and participate independently in their remote classrooms, while being supervised by a combination of recreation staff, college students and substitute teachers. It is the student’s responsibility to complete their work, though if students seek assistance, staff will give a helping hand. Toward the middle part of the afternoon when students begin completing their work, such activities will be provided for the students like board games, movies, internet time and outdoor activities, weather-permitting. Students in grades 2-8 can join from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays at the municipal complex, 379 S. Branch Road, Hillsborough.

The Mercer County Solidarity Network (MCSN) is a new mutual aid group designed to connect people in need throughout Mercer County with people who can help meet those needs.

The group is looking for individuals, families and businesses who would like to donate their time, resources or goods/services with people who have been affected by the pandemic and who request support. There is no minimum obligation – donors can specify whatever they feel they can provide and the group will match donors with individuals who have expressed a related need.

To sign up as a donor, visit www.mercersolidarity.org/ or email MercerCountyPOL@gmail.com.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that promotes communication, public speaking and leadership.

The Toastmasters Club in Hillsborough holds virtual meetings on the first and third Thursdays of the month beginning at 7:15 p.m.

For more information on Toastmasters International, visit www.toastmasters.org/

Co-Dependents Anonymous Step Study Meeting. CoDA is a fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is to develop healthy relationships. Meetings are held every Friday evenings. The 24 Club, The 1860 House, 2nd floor, 124 Montgomery Road, Skillman. For more information, email fridayeveningcoda@gmail.com.

VFW Meetings: Monthly meetings of the Hillsborough Memorial VFW Post 8371 are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7:30 p.m. in the Somerset County Hillsborough Senior Center, 339 S. Branch Road. The post’s mission is Veterans and Military Support, Youth Scholarship Activities and Community Service. All veterans with foreign service are welcome as members to assist the post in achieving its mission. For information regarding membership, post activities or the youth scholarship programs, contact Commander Tom Cellilli via phone or text at 908-255-3669.

Alzheimer’s caregiver support group: Following the guidelines of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group is “a safe place for caregivers, family and friends of persons with dementia to meet and develop a mutual support system.” The group meets the first Monday and second Wednesday of each month at the Bridgewater United Methodist Church, 651 Country Club Road, Bridgewater. All are welcome.

Free weekly support groups: Carrier Clinic hosts free weekly support groups on the campus throughout the year. These support programs include:

Weekend Codependency Program, Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bright Futures for Kids, Sundays, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Parents Support Group, Mondays, 7-8:30 p.m.

Mood Disorder Support Group, Thursdays, 7:30-9:15 p.m.

For more information about these or other services and programs available at Carrier Clinic, visit CarrierClinic.org or call 908-281-1513. For more information, visit CarrierClinic.org/WhatToDo.

Midweek meals: The Wednesday midweek meals held in Asbury Hall, at the United Methodist Church of Bound Brook, have started back up. All seniors are invited for a full course meal for $4. Bring friends and family to enjoy a meal and fellowship.

Pop Warner: Calling all 5-7 year olds. Hillsborough Dukes Pop Warner is offering free Flag Football registration to first time players, including instructional and safe environment with fun training activities to teach core skills. Every child plays every game and the Dukes are the only organization that requires coaches to be USA Football Heads Up Certified. There are no tryouts or team drafting. Visit register.hillsboroughdukes.com to register. For more information, contact football@hillsboroughdukes.com.

Coping with addiction: Parents of Addicted Children helps parents understand and cope with drug problems they are facing, and will face, with their children. Meets first and third Monday of month, 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Neshanic Reformed Church, 715 Amwell Road.

Alzheimer’s support group: The Alzheimer’s Association has a support group in Hillsborough. Family members and caregivers come together to share information and support in a safe, confidential atmosphere. Meetings are the third Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. at Brookdale Hillsborough, 600 Auten Road. Call 908-431-1300.

Mothers of Preschoolers: MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meets from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Fridays at the Fellowship Bible Church building, 109 New Amwell Road. The group says it meets to “laugh, cry and embrace the journey of motherhood.” Sponsored by Crossroads Community Church, it hears speakers, has a craft or project and lots of conversation and refreshment. Child care is provided. For information, see www.crossroadsnj.org/MOPS. Registration fee is required.

Divorce support group: A nondenominational support group to help separated and divorced people to a new beginning. The group meets the second and fourth Tuesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. at Hillsborough Presbyterian Church, Route 206 at Homestead Road. Call 908-295-6740.

Swim lessons at HRC: The Swim Academy at HRC, located at 30 Brower Lane, Hillsborough, is offering swim lessons for all ages and levels. Call HRC Fitness at 908-359-3600 to register or visit www.hrcfitness.com for class schedules.

Send items to calendar@centraljersey.com. The deadline for submissions each week is 5 p.m. on Tuesday. For details, call 732-358-5200.