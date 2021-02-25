DEP offers seasonal jobs in state parks, forests; at natural and historic sites

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is accepting applications for hundreds of jobs in state parks and forests, and at natural and historic sites, Acting Commissioner Shawn LaTourette announced.

These seasonal jobs can introduce New Jerseyans from all backgrounds to long-term career paths in environmental protection, according to a press release.

Available positions include naturalists, history educators, visitor service assistants, trail stewards, office assistants, lifeguards and maintenance personnel.

COVID-19 protocols are followed and all employees are provided with the essential personal protective equipment needed while at work, according to the press release.

To learn more about which locations are accepting applications or to apply for a specific position, visit www.nj.gov/dep/workinparks

Applicants for all positions are encouraged to check with the park office of their choice by March 12 about specific positions, scheduling and other job-related inquiries. Applications should be submitted as soon as possible.

Peak season is Memorial Day through Labor Day, although some parks fill part-time positions year-round depending on operational need.

The State Park Service and State Park Police will work with applicants, such as students and teachers, whose availability may be limited to weekends during certain periods of the year, according to the press release.

The type and number of positions vary by location, depending on the types of recreational and educational activities each site offers. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older to apply. Salary rates start at $12 per hour.

Seasonal staff are required to work weekends and holidays because park facilities are open seven days a week. Most jobs are outdoors.

DEP’s Division of Parks and Forestry oversees more than 50 state parks, forests, recreation areas, battlefields, historic sites and marinas that annually draw millions of visitors, according to the press release.

The State Park Police protect the natural and historic resources of New Jersey’s state parks, forests and historic sites, and the safety, security and well-being of all visitors.