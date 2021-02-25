East Brunswick adopts $7M bond ordinance for water utility improvements

EAST BRUNSWICK–The Township Council adopted a $7 million bond ordinance to fund various water utility upgrades.

The various improvements will include integrated fixed-network advanced metering infrastructure with meter data management monitoring software; customer information system solution with utility billing and customer care services; customer-facing web-based application; the replacement of water meters; the installation of antennae; and the preparation of plans and specifications, according to the council.

With a unanimous vote, the council adopted the $7 million bond ordinance, which will pay for the $7 million in total costs for the various water utility improvements, on Feb. 22 during the council via video conference.

No down payment is required as the purpose authorized is deemed self-liquidating and the bonds and bond anticipation notes authorized are deductible from the gross debt of the township, according to the council.

In related news, the council also adopted a $1,744,700 bond ordinance, which will fund various capital improvements throughout the municipality.

The several capital improvements include:

Facilities improvements at various locations such as the installation of an elevator and exterior building improvements at the Public Works building and other facility improvements.

Purchasing equipment such as an aerial lift truck for parks, a mason dump truck for Public Works, a detective bureau sport utility vehicle, a traffic paint stripping machine, four automated external defibrillators, and two automatic license plate readers for public safety.

Planning and engineering for the construction of the Church Lane and Fresh Ponds Road traffic signal and design of the Riva Avenue and Hardenburg Lane traffic signal.

The annual Park Improvement/Repair Program as more fully described on a list on file in the Office of the Clerk includes the installation of a nature trail walking path and environmental and storm and sewer design and permitting for an ice rink.

With a unanimous vote, the council approved the $1,744,700 bond ordinance, which will help pay for the $1,836,600 in total costs for the various capital improvements, also during the Feb. 22 meeting.

The $91,900 down payment was made available in a previously adopted budget, according to the council.

