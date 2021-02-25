East Brunswick appoints new councilman

1 / 2 East Brunswick Councilman Dinesh Behal 2 / 2 East Brunswick Councilman Dinesh Behal ❮ ❯

EAST BRUNSWICK–Seeking to fill the vacancy left by Assemblyman Sterley Stanley, the East Brunswick Township Council approved a resolution appointing Dinesh Behal as its newest council member.

A vacancy existed on the council as a result of the resignation of former councilman Stanley, who was sworn in as assemblyman on Jan. 26. The East Brunswick Democratic Municipal Committee presented to the township clerk the names of three nominees for the selection of a successor to fill the vacancy, according to the council.

Council President Sharon Sullivan said the three selected nominees were Board of Education Member Liwu Hong, Jason Friedman and Dinesh Behal.

With a unanimous vote, the council approved the resolution electing Behal as the governing body’s newest member on Feb. 22 during the council meeting via video conference.

Once the resolution was approved, Mayor Brad Cohen swore Behal into office by having him recite the Oath of Office.

A township resident for five years, Behal has served on the East Brunswick Zoning Board for three years, previously served on the East Brunswick Library Board for two years, is the founding member of the East Brunswick Lions Club, and is a member of Ved Mandir Hindu Temple in Milltown.

“I went through a screening process with East Brunswick Democratic Organization who nominated three very qualified individuals,” Behal said. “I believe that I was selected by the remaining council members to fill Assemblyman Sterley Stanley’s seat due to my service on the East Brunswick Zoning Board, library board, as well as my involvement in forming the Lions Club here in East Brunswick.”

Behal is a business owner mainly focused on commercial insurance as an independent insurance agent.

“Thank you, Cohen, thank you, Sullivan, and my fellow council members. Thank you [East Brunswick Democratic Organization] Chairman David Lonski. I want to thank you all for putting your trust in me to help carry on a vision that Cohen has implemented in the last four years,” Behal said. “I am looking forward to serving the needs of every resident of our great town of East Brunswick. Thank you very much for this opportunity.”

