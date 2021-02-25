Greater Somerset County YMCA receives grant from FirstEnergy Foundation for pandemic response

Greater Somerset County YMCA received a $25,000 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of the “Investing with Purpose” initiative.PHOTO COURTESY OF SOMERSET COUNTY YMCA

Greater Somerset County YMCA received a $25,000 grant from the FirstEnergy Foundation as part of the “Investing with Purpose” initiative.

FirstEnergy’s initiative was developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which created health, financial and educational hardships across FirstEnergy’s six-state territory and in response to the events of 2020 that highlighted racial and social injustices impacting our nation, according to information provided by the Y.

The contribution supports the YMCA’s mission work to address urgent and emerging community needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The health and economic crises over the past year have brought about many barriers that prevent local residents from living productive, healthy and connected lives, according to the statement. As a nonprofit community-impact organization, the Y has mobilized to address inequity, food security, health disparities, learning gaps and more within our community. With these shared goals, FirstEnergy provided the grant to support emergency childcare for healthcare and essential workers, food security outreach in collaboration with multiple community organizations, and blood drives in partnership with the Red Cross and Robert Wood Johnson, according to the statement.

“Throughout this challenging time, the Y has remained ever more committed to our mission of strengthening the community. We are so grateful for philanthropic support, which allows us to maintain the financial resources needed to sustain Greater Somerset County YMCA as we focus on vital community needs now and in the future,” David Carcieri, president and CEO of Greater Somerset County YMCA, said in the statement. “The generosity of FirstEnergy Foundation helps us to transform the lives of vulnerable neighbors.”

For over 145 years, Greater Somerset County YMCA has been responding to pressing community needs, which is ingrained in the organization’s mission and history. With a focus on strengthening community for the good of all, the Y leverages its experience and partnerships to respond to social needs, deliver effective solutions and ensure that neighbors have the resources and support they need to thrive, especially in times of crisis, according to the statement.

“The Y is vital to Somerset County,” Elaine Vincent, FirstEnergy Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement advisor, said in the statement. “Greater Somerset County YMCA’s vast support of the community has been remarkable. From providing safe child care and summer camp options for working families, to food security initiatives, to employment sources, to wellness offerings, the Y has truly stepped up to help so many people to thrive through the crises we face.”

For more information about charitable support of Greater Somerset County YMCA, contact Chief Philanthropy Officer Kelly Castro at kcastro@gscymca.org or 908-630-3535, ext. 100, or visit www.gscymca.org/give.