Guided hike at Cheesequake State Park planned for Feb. 27

Nature Man Jim will lead a guided hike at Cheesequake State Park from 1-2:15 p.m. Feb. 27

Meet at the Main Trailhead parking lot, 300 Gordon Road, Matawan. Past the Park Office, you will see the first parking lot on the left side. Meet the naturalist by the trail arch.

Seasonal hikes are appropriate for ages 9 and up; families are welcome to join.

The hike will be 1-2 miles moderate with some steps/uneven terrain.

No more than six hikers in an individual group.

Social distancing with face coverings required.

Be prepared with appropriate gear for the weather and hydration.

Trails may have added difficulty due to snow and/or ice conditions.

The hike is free.

Sponsored by the New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/705578823459689?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery