Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Marion Plaxen Roemer, of Princeton, NJ, passed away of natural causes at Preferred Care at Mercer in Ewing, NJ, on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at the age of 85.

Born in Far Rockaway, New York, Marion was a long- time resident of Princeton for 57 years. She graduated from Queens College, City University of New York, and taught nursery school in Lawrenceville, NJ, for a few years while raising her children. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah, and was active in The Artisan’s

Guild of Princeton, the American Brain Tumor Association (Philadelphia chapter), and other local organizations. She volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and was a member of the PTA of the Princeton Regional Schools. She loved her family and friends, the arts, as well as her love for the opera and live theater. She was an avid crossword puzzle solver and competed and placed in national tournaments. Her family endearingly called her “the Latin dilettante.”

Marion was predeceased by her husband Dr. Jack L. Roemer and her son Philip B. Roemer. She is survived by her son Jonathan (Grace) Roemer of Princeton, two daughters, Michelle Roemer (Glenn) Schoen of Doylestown, PA, and Shari (John) Pflueger of Austin, TX, her brother Barry Plaxen of Bloomingburg, NY, six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are private. Burial will be in the Princeton Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and McCarter Theatre.

