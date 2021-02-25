Old Bridge will hold three workshops on introduced 2021 municipal budget

OLD BRIDGE – Three Township Council budget sub-committee meetings are set for the 2021 municipal budget.

The council introduced a $58.6 million municipal budget at a meeting on Feb. 23. Business Administrator Himanshu Shah said the proposed tax rate for municipal purposes, not including municipal library taxes, for 2021 is estimated at 0.994, which he said reflects a zero tax rate increase over the 2020 municipal budget of $57.5 million.

With the proposed introduced budget, the municipal tax increase will remain at $1,537 for the average home assessed at $154,578, Shah said.

The three workshops will be held on March 1, 11 and 15. Shah said a more detailed presentation on the 2021 budget and public hearing will be held on March 23.

For more information, visit oldbridge.com.