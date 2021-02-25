Young adults invited to join council that provides domestic violence awareness throughout Mercer County

Womanspace has created a new Young Adult Advisory Council (YAAC), comprised of young adults ages 14-22 who, through their social media platforms and life experiences, will assist in continuing the mission of Womanspace.

Founded in 1977, Womanspace is a non-profit organization serving the greater Mercer County area and the State of New Jersey by providing a comprehensive array of emergency and follow-up services to individuals and families impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, according to information provided by the organization.

Bilingual services and programs include 24/7 crisis intervention, safe, short-term emergency shelter, short and long-term transitional housing, individual counseling and therapeutic support groups for adults and children, court advocacy and the 24/7 crisis hotline, 609-394-9000. Womanspace also operates the 24/7 New Jersey Statewide Domestic Violence Hotline 800-572-SAFE.

Danielle Scollins, coordinator of Prevention and Community Education, is spearheading the YAAC.

“We are creating the YAAC to make sure youth who are passionate about ending interpersonal violence have their voices elevated and heard just as loudly as those of us who have been working in this field for years. The YAAC will be helping to inform and influence our work at Womanspace. We are hoping to reach more people in new and innovative ways,” she said in the statement.

The council will meet once a month for hour-long virtual meetings. Once it is safe to do so, meetings will transition to in-person. The goal of these meetings will be to create content for five-minute videos for social media platforms on topics related to consent, sexual assault, bystander intervention, and any other related topics.

If interested in applying, contact Scollins at des@womanspace.org for further discussion as well as an application.

There will only be eight seats available on the YAAC.

Womanspace is located at 1530 Brunswick Ave., Lawrenceville.

To learn more about Womanspace, visit www.womanspace.org