COVID-19 updates from Bordentown

There are currently 643 total positive cases reported from Bordentown Township, with nine new cases reported on Feb. 26. There are nine total deaths since the pandemic began last March.

There were no new cases reported from Bordentown City on Feb. 26, bringing the number of total positive cases to 203, with eight total deaths since March.

Across Burlington County there was an increase of 90 positive cases reported on Feb. 26, with an updated 708 total deaths (70 probable) through Feb. 26, according to information provided by the Burlington County Board of Chosen Freeholders’ Office of Public Information.