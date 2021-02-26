Edison Arts Society presents contemporary artist exhibit

The Edison Arts Society will showcase the contemporary and abstract paintings of Nitu Pilania in the Edison Arts Society Gallery on the third floor of the municipal building, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison.

The exhibit is open through April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the business week.

Pilania is a self-taught Indian artist based in New Jersey. Her oil and acrylic artwork are primarily centered around contemporary and abstract styles. Her paintings revolve around nature and animals with bold and vibrant colors. She also enjoys using graphite charcoal pencils as well.