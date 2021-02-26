Edison Police Department seeks auxiliary police officers

The Edison Police Department is seeking applicants to serve as auxiliary police officers.

Auxiliary police officers are unpaid volunteer positions open to U.S. citizen, age 18 or older, with a high school diploma or a G.E.D, and a valid N.J. driver’s license.

Applicants must be in good physical condition and able to pass a criminal background check and interview.

The applicants should be Edison residents, or live in towns near Edison that do not have auxiliary police officers of their own.

The auxiliary police officers augment the Edison Police Department by assisting with traffic control functions, crowd control and security, road closures, extra patrols in parks and public properties, and may be dispatched to emergency or disaster situations.

All applicants, if selected, will be required to attend the Middlesex County Auxiliary Police Academy which will tentatively start in May or June and extend for six weeks. The training will occur on most Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings and a few Saturdays during that period of time.

Applicants for auxiliary police officer should contact Lt. Robert J. Dudash Jr. at 732-248-6442 or rdudash@edisonpd.org.

Applications can be downloaded from www.edisonnj.org or www.edisonpoliceaux.com

Completed applications must be mailed or dropped off to the Edison Police Department, Patrol Bureau, 100 Municipal Blvd., Edison 08817, Attention: Lt. Robert J. Dudash Jr.

Applications must be submitted by no later than 4 p.m. to be considered for the 2021 appointment process.