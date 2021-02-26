Lidl will celebrate grand opening March 3 in Woodbridge

1 / 4 2 / 4 3 / 4 4 / 4 ❮ ❯

Lidl’s newest food market will open at 789 St. Georges Ave., Woodbridge, on March 3 with a grand opening celebration.

The store will open at 8 a.m. after a brief ribbon cutting in front of the store at 7:40 a.m.

The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each. Shoppers can enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card, and take advantage of special giveaways.

The store will operate from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

This will be Lidl’s 16th store in New Jersey.

A detailed overview of the protective measures in place due to COVID-19 can be found at www.lidl.com/coronavirus-update.

For more information, visit www.lidl.com