Monmouth County News Briefs, March 3

The administration of Gov. Phil Murphy has announced plans to spend $1.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds to address the academic and mental health impacts of the pandemic on New Jersey students and educators, according to a press release from the New Jersey School Boards Association.

As part of an initiative the governor is calling “The Road Forward,” the funds will be made available to districts, including grants dedicated specifically to research-based instructional and mental health interventions.

“We know our students and educators have had a difficult year,” Murphy said. “Providing our school communities with increased flexibility and support is essential to move our education system forward. The additional federal funds will allow districts to best meet the individual needs of their students during this challenging time.”

“Educators and students have endured a great deal over the past 11 months,” said Acting Education Commissioner Angelica Allen-McMillan. “These additional federal funds will support targeted initiatives to enhance academic enrichment and mental health interventions for all students and educators.”

Brookdale Community College STEM Institute has announced the addition of a Data Science Option to its Mathematics/Science Degree. This new program aligns with Brookdale’s mission to offer quality affordable educational programs that lead to transfer and career opportunities, according to a press release.

Brookdale is the county college of Monmouth County.

Over the last decade, there has been significant growth in data generated and retained by companies. Data scientists are in demand in all industries, according to the press release.

Brookdale will offer the program starting Fall 2021. Data science is an interdisciplinary field for students interested in math, computer science, business or lab sciences that translates to a degree that meets a growing demand for new jobs. For more information, visit brookdalecc.edu

Center Players Dessert Theater continues its online programming with An Evening of Short Films, streaming March 12 at 8 p.m. A question and answer session with the directors and cast members will follow this free event.

The theme of the evening is connection, or the lack thereof, either due to technology or COVID-19. The films scheduled to be screened include: “Misconnected,” directed by Michael Tota of Jackson; “Acoustic Space,” directed by Anthony Marinelli of Manalapan; “Mugging … the Art of Social Distancing,” directed by Dave McGrath of Long Branch; and “Smile,” directed by Jeff Musillo of Brooklyn, N.Y.

Registration via email is required to access this event:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jN8lDwljQsiFNw0JctcRaQ

Registration information can also be found at www.centerplayers.org and on

Facebook.com/centerplayersnj

The Guild of Creative Art has announced the winners of its first 2021 Art Galleries Online Virtual “Edgy” Exhibit:

First Place: “Harlequin Halo,” Acrylic by Sven Widen of Island Heights; Second Place: “Nobody Knows,” Photography by Bob Dowd of Colts Neck; Third Place: “Save the Kapok Tree,” Photography by Marilyn Baldi of Tinton Falls.

Achievement Awards: “Abstract 1,” Pen and Ink by Mark Reuter of Shrewsbury; “Abstract Space,” Acrylic by Valerie Morone of Brick Township; “A Sailor’s Gone Astray,” Oil by Christopher Taylor of Red Bank; “Balancing in a Topsy-Turvy World,” Photography by Angela Previte of Seaside Park; “Embedded,” Photography by Vince Matulewich of Morganville; “Keep Looking,” Photography by Thomas Camal of Holmdel; “Layers and Levels,” Pen and Ink by Lizzi Schippert of Island Heights; “Mask Wash,” Photography by Vicky Culver of Howell; “No Entry,” Photography by Patricia Hart Zackman of Long Branch; “OMG,” Photography by Stephen Ravner of Freehold; “Sagging Midriff,” Acrylic and Marker by Christopher MacKinnon of Monroe Township; “Twin Lights Staircase,” Photography by Cheryl Auditor of Belford; and “The Choir of Angels and Saint,” Oil by Jane Gavaghen of Freehold.

The winners’ works and works by Debora Bruno of Atlantic Highlands, Marino Cirillo of Red Bank, Eva Jane Krause of Red Bank, Maryanne Mezzacappa of Hazlet, Jackie Renna of Eatontown, and Bonnie Kamhi of Asbury Park will be on display in the Guild’s main gallery in Shrewsbury during March (dates subject to change).

Hours are Tuesday and Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Call before visiting in case of bad weather (732-741-1441). Visit guildofcreativeart.org to view the show, in addition to the Art Galleries 2020 Online Exhibits.