Poetry writing workshop will take prompt from ‘The Wiz’

For this month’s Daily Menu, the NAMI NJ Expressive Arts Cafe is reviving the Broadway play “The Wiz” to inspire a prompt for a poetry workshop.

“The Wiz” is the African American adaptation of “The Wizard of Oz” first brought to life on Broadway and then in movie form with Diana Ross and Michael Jackson.

Attendees will write poetry together from a prompt based on lyrics from a Broadway song and share it at the café.

The Zoom workshop will be held from 1-2 p.m. March 1 courtesy of the Dara Axelrod Expressive Arts Network via the National Alliance on Mental Illness New Jersey chapter.

Hosted by Jacquese Armstrong.