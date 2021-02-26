Steinway & Sons offers rare collections available through Jacobs Music Company in Princeton

As Jacobs Music Company opens its new location in Princeton, Steinway & Sons has made a rare collection of pianos, impacted by the pandemic, available only at the new Princeton location.PHOTO COURTESY OF JACOBS MUSIC COMPANY

× As Jacobs Music Company opens its new location in Princeton, Steinway & Sons has made a rare collection of pianos, impacted by the pandemic, available only at the new Princeton location.PHOTO COURTESY OF JACOBS MUSIC COMPANY

As Jacobs Music Company opens its new location in Princeton, Steinway & Sons has made a rare collection of pianos, impacted by the pandemic, available only at the new Princeton location.

“The performing arts community was especially hard hit with cancellations of hundreds of live performances and venues left dark. Music was silenced and Steinway & Sons pianos were quiet for almost a year,” Chris Rinaldi, president of Jacobs Music Company, said in a prepared statement.

Not knowing how long the pandemic would continue, more than 40 concert grand pianos were maintained to be ready for performers in the New York City Metropolitan area and beyond.

“These pianos are the best of the best, played on the world’s most recognizable stages by the world’s most revered artists and now we have them, available for sale at substantial prices. These pianos were in Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, PA, Performing Arts in Newark, concert halls at Tanglewood, Saratoga and more. They were played such artists as Lang Lang, Emaneul Ax, Billy Joel, Harry Connick, Jr. and others,” Rinaldi said in the statement.

The new Princeton store is located at The Shops of Windsor Green at 3495 Route 1 south.

This sale, the largest collection of Steinway & Sons pianos anywhere, will run from March 1-31 by appointment only in the Princeton store.

Appointments are availably virtually as well, making the pianos available anywhere in the United States.

These Steinway & Sons pianos are either Model B or D, some with extraordinary designs by Lalique, another by renowned American mural painter Edwin Blashfield. They have been played by hundreds of classical, jazz and pop artists including the most renowned in the world – Emanuel Ax, Lang Lang, McCoy Tyner, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, Jon Batiste, Rufus Wainwright, Yuja Wang and Regina Spektor, according to the statement. The history of these instruments take them back to performances by Vladimir Horwitz, George Gershwin, Artur Rubenstein and Van Cllburn.

Robert Rinaldi, executive vice president of Jacobs Music Company, is overwhelmed by the support of Steinway & Sons and the response from the community.

“We are excited about the new location of our Princeton store and thrilled with the response from the community. This once-in-a-lifetime collection of more than 60 Steinway & Sons pianos has surpassed any dreams we’ve had. I can’t wait to share this with our clients, in-person or virtually, so they, too, can enjoy this very rare opportunity to see the collection and to be able to purchase these certified and pre-owned pianos at such substantial savings. It’s like walking amongst the elite in this industry,” he said in the statement.

Opportunities are being arranged for special guests to play one of these unique Steinways, and even record themselves while playing.

“Supporting the community is part of the mission of Jacobs Music Company, and we hope to thank healthcare workers and first responders with an invitation to play. We also want to connect with passionate piano students who would relish the chance to play an instrument that was once in Carnegie Hall and played by the world’s most prominent pianists,” Chris Rinaldi said in the statement.

Established in 1900, Jacobs Music was selected by Steinway & Sons as its only dealer representative in New Jersey, Southeastern and South-Central Pennsylvania and Delaware for sales, technical service and concert and artist service, according to the statement. The company has seven showrooms, including its flagship Steinway Selection Center at 1718 Chestnut St. in Center City Philadelphia, as well as West Chester, Doylestown and Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and Cherry Hill, Princeton and Shrewsbury. Jacobs Music is one of the nation’s oldest and largest acoustic and digital piano retailers with new, pre-owned and authentic factory restored Steinway & Sons pianos as well as Steinway’s Boston and Essex pianos. Jacobs also offers a vast selection of used instruments from manufacturers around the world and Roland digital pianos. For more information, call 609-434-0222 or visit www.jacobsmusic.com