Woodbridge woman accused of murdering live-in boyfriend

WOODBRIDGE – A Woodbridge resident has been charged with the murder of her live-in boyfriend.

Edna Ciesienski, 59, of Woodbridge, has been charged for murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose following an investigation by Detective Thomas Ratajczak of the Woodbridge Police Department and Detective Sean Sullivan of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, according to a joint statement released by Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Director Robert Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department.

At approximately 12:03 a.m. Feb. 26, authorities responded to 1256 St. Georges Ave. in the Avenel section of Woodbridge where they located David Seniakevgch, 60, of Woodbridge, who had sustained a stab wound to his lower body, according to the statement.

Seniakevgch later was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation determined Ciesienski allegedly stabbed Seniakevgch at their shared residence, according to officials.

The cause of death remains undetermined pending the completion of an autopsy by the Middlesex County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ciesienski is currently being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correction Center pending a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Anyone with information should call Ratajczak at 732-634-7700 or Sullivan at 732-745-4060.