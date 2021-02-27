Good Grief announces new officers, board members

Embarking on its 18th year of continued expansion and growing impact as a leading voice for grieving children and families, Good Grief announced the appointment of new officers for 2021 and the addition of two new board members to the nonprofit organization’s Board of Directors.

Mark Durham, board chair, of Morristown, is a managing partner at executive recruiting firm Strawn Arnold & Associates. He joined the Good Grief board in 2017 and served as vice chair from 2019-20.

Guy Langford, board vice chair, of Princeton, is a partner for M&A Transaction Services with Deloitte. Langford has served on the Good Grief board since 2020.

Andrew Dinnhaupt, board treasurer, of Chatham, is a portfolio manager/research analyst with Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC. He has served on the Good Grief board since 2019.

Latonia Harris, board secretary, of Yardley, Pennsylvania, is a Good Grief Mom. She is a scientific director for Janssen R&D with Johnson & Johnson. Harris joined the Good Grief board in 2020.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of our new officers and excited about the contributions they will make to helping advance our mission to serve children, families and communities navigating grief and adversity,” Good Grief CEO Joe Primo said in a prepared statement. “We also extend a warm welcome to our two newest board members, Jean Frydman and Jody Stowe, whose deep experience and diverse skill sets will be an asset to Good Grief. We look forward to the perspectives and new ideas they will bring to our board.”

Frydman is a corporate compliance director with the specialty pharmaceutical company Aquestive Therapeutics. She previously served as general counsel and corporate secretary for several privately held and public healthcare companies including BioMotiv, LLC, The Vitamin Shoppe, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals. Her volunteer experience includes serving on the Board of Trustees for Safe + Sound Somerset, a nonprofit that provides housing for victims of domestic abuse. Frydman holds a J.D. from Chicago-Kent College of Law, an M.A. from Central Michigan University, and a B.S. from the Ohio State University. She is a resident of Morristown.

Stowe is a former senior vice president with the health information technology and data company Ingenix, a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. Her experience in the pharmaceutical industry spans nearly two decades and includes executive roles with Schering-Plough Corporation and Applied Clinical Communications. Stowe holds a PharmD from the University of Kentucky, a B.S. from the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy, and a B.S. from Simmons College. She is a resident of Basking Ridge.

Good Grief delivers grief and resilience building programs and services to children, families and schools, serving more than 160 communities across the state. There is a family support center located in Princeton. For more information, visit www.good-grief.org