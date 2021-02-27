Grant funding supports scholarships for Jewish college students’ book purchases

The Jewish Community Youth Foundation (JCYF), a program facilitated by the Jewish Family & Children’s Service of Greater Mercer County (JFCS), awarded a grant totaling $931 to the Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Mercer (JCFGM) in support of its Book Awards scholarships.

The Book Awards are annual scholarships given to local Jewish college students to assist them in the purchase of academic books and other supplies required for their studies. In 2020, eight students from Mercer and Bucks counties received scholarships ranging from $800 to $1,300 per student. The Book Awards make a significant difference in the lives of students who might otherwise have limited access to the essentials needed for higher education, according to information provided by JCFGM, which is based in Lawrenceville.

JCYF is a Jewish youth philanthropy program for teens in grades 8-12. Each age group learns about the core Jewish values of tikkun olam (repairing the world) and tzedakah (charity) by focusing on a specific sector of the nonprofit community, according to the statement.

The eighth grade students focus on local social service and met with leaders at four Mercer County nonprofits, including JCFGM, according to the statement. The teens assess the programs and collectively decide how to allocate a pool of funds.

“We are grateful to JCYF for its support of our Book Awards, and we congratulate the program on its 18th anniversary. Mazel tov for educating our teens, year after year, on the meaningful impact of charitable giving,” JCFGM Executive Director Linda Meisel said in the statement in appreciation for this grant.

The Jewish Community Foundation of Greater Mercer serves as a local resource, helping individuals and families to direct their charitable giving and guiding Jewish institutions on the importance of legacy giving and the growth of endowments. The foundation manages nearly $13.6 million in assets and processes $1.5 million in grants annually. For more information, visit www.foundationjewish.org.