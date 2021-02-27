Learn how to prepare for job interviews, use social media to your advantage

“Job Search Strategies in a Post-COVID Market” will be held at 7 p.m. March 11, 16, 25 and 30.

The free four-part virtual workshop series with WriteOne Resume Writing Services will help job-seekers navigate a successful job search in 2021.

The schedule is: March 11, job search strategies; March 16, job interview preparation; March 25, social media management for job success; and March 30, workplace communication.

Register for one or all sessions at https://form.jotform.com/210277255219151 to receive a confirmation URL following registration.

This workshop will be held in partnership with the North Brunswick Public Library.

For more information, email librarian Ryan Miller at rmiller@northbrunswicklibrary.org